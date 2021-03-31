GOSHEN — Health care workers at Goshen Health were presented with the city’s top honors Monday for their service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman presented the key to the city and the Good of Goshen awards to the health staff.
Stutsman said he presented the awards because, “Over the last year I have been watching closely what has been happening in our community and we have been working really hard to do the right things for our community during the pandemic. Watching Dr. Dan (Nafziger) and Randy (Christophel) and their staff come together and provide solutions for unknown situations and really make sure to protect our community at the same time. They were a steady voice for us.”
Nafziger is the chief medical officer at Goshen Health.
“It is a pleasant surprise … It is not the kind of thing I ever expected to happen,” Nafziger said of the awards.
“This is just a wonderful recognition of all of our colleagues, for how they have stepped up and really came through during the entire pandemic,” said Christophel, who is president and CEO at Goshen Health. “All of the changes, all the adjustments, all the significant care that was delivered, how we responded to surges. I have just been really impressed with our colleague team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.