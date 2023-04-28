LIGONIER — A mayor of the people, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel left a legacy on her community.
“You couldn’t drive through town without seeing her walking the streets and talking to people,” recalled Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn.
Fisel, 82, passed away Tuesday after a year-long battle with cancer. Hawn knew her before she became mayor and said she got into politics when she felt like she needed to. An antique shop owner, home renovator, artist, and volunteer with the Ligonier Business Association, Ligonier Rotary Club, and Burr Oak Church, during her more than 15-year tenure as mayor, Fisel established the Ligonier Visitor’s Center along with Betty Peterson. In 1994, she was named Citizen of the Year.
“Before she became mayor, there was a beautification that she took over when a lady retired from that, but she always came to the council meetings even though she wasn’t involved with other things,” Hawn recalled.
It wasn’t until Fisel charted and became president of the Future Ligonier Alliance that her sights changed.
“I think people talked her into becoming mayor because they knew she’d be good at it,” Hawn said.
Under her direction, Ligonier proliferated — new city hall offices, a new fire station and aerial truck, Strawberry Valley Trails, Pettit Park and a pavilions for farmer and artisan markets, annexations, a downtown storefront facade program, water system upgrades, flood control, and sewer and stormwater projects, are just a few of the notable accomplishments of Fisel in her 15-year tenure as mayor of Ligonier.
“She wasn’t afraid of taking on a project that could be controversial,” Galloway said. “In the end, usually people were happy with the result. Change is hard and sometimes people don’t like that, but she brought so much improvement to the whole city and I’ve told everyone that I talked to that it wasn’t about ‘her,’ it was about ‘team.’ When things happened, she’d always thank her team for allowing it to happen.”
Hawn worked with Fisel for 13 years, and Ligonier Deputy Clerk Robin Galloway for 11.
“She was very, very loved,” Hawn said. “We all thought of her as family. When you work with someone for that many years you just build that relationship.”
Both women knew Fisel before they took office, but said their relationship grew working together.
“She would come in this room every morning and she wanted to know about our lives,” Galloway said. “She wasn’t our boss — Barb, the clerk-treasurer, was our boss, and I can’t tell you the number of times throughout her illness she sent the three of us flowers.”
Fisel announced to her family and the community that she had cancer about a year ago, Galloway recalled, but Fisel was always confident she would beat it, but she also announced she would not be seeking re-election. The news of the cancer metastasizing came earlier in the year.
“I was just over to see her Saturday morning — still upbeat, still positive,” Hawn recalled.
She said, instead of fear of death, Fisel expressed an excitement for a date with her deceased husband, and the opportunity to visit with her mother again.
“She’s a woman of faith, so she’s not afraid of the dying," Galloway said. "She was looking forward to it, and so we can’t feel bad.”
She recalled members of the Northern Indiana Mayors' Roundtable sending her an afghan.
“She was well-loved within her peer group, too, highly respected,” Galloway said.
Mayors around the state, local leaders, businesses, and community members, also offered their condolences as news spread of the late mayor’s passing.
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel took his thoughts to Facebook Tuesday, heartbroken for, he said, the loss of a good friend and colleague.
“Her tender heart for others, passion for her city, and her fierce advocacy for her citizens is a model for what a mayor should be,” he wrote. “In all, though, I know that her love of Jesus is what she would want to be said more clearly than anything else. And she is celebrating today — cancer free and enjoying the company of so many loved ones.”
The town has a plan in place. Because no elected officials in the city had their campaigns contested during the most recent primary — the mayor's seat included — there will be a caucus. Board of Works Administrator and city inspector Earle Franklin is expected to fill the position for the remainder of the year, as the acting Republican mayor unless others enter the caucus.
Ligonier Chief of Police Bryan Shearer was a member of city staff since Fisel started as mayor.
“She was one of a kind,” he said. “She was a wonderful person and a wonderful overall leader for this city.”
Shearer recalled being with her the evening before she passed, and asking for God’s grace to take her.
“My guarantee to her was that everything that I had committed to her over the last 15 years, we will continue in her memory and honor, as a team,” he said. “She wanted us to be involved in everything we could to better Ligonier, to be the best place to live, work and play. Patty was probably the most dedicated committed person I have ever seen to a community like ours.”
Shearer said they appreciate the support the city has received from across the state, and said they’re asking for prayers to go out to Fisel’s family and friends.
A funeral service will take place in Patty's honor at 2 p.m. Sunday at Stone's Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier. Burial will follow in Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne.