GOSHEN — In addition to the announcement of Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman’s upcoming resignation as mayor, the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Founder’s Day celebration also marked the 2023 State of the City address.
“Things in the City of Goshen are actually going really well,” Stutsman said.
Financially, the city budget has remained balanced by the end of the year since Stutsman’s move to mayor in 2016, until 2022. Stutsman explained that the decision to spend more than they brought in was by design, as the city sought to spend out the cash balances. Plans are to do the same in 2023, and if successful in spending all the funds they intend to, by the end of the year, the city will have 44% cash balances excluding accounts that traditionally hold savings.
Stutsman recalled that in 2007, the city had just under 20% cash balances for emergencies. The city maintained services throughout the recession as tax dollars decreased thanks to those funds. When Stutsman became mayor in 2016, he made planned to keep cash balances at 50%.
“If 20% got us through the recession, what would 50% prepare us for?” he said.
By 2021, the number skyrocketed to 72%, but at the end of 2022, it was around 66%. He said he was fine with that number, as long as the total remains above 50%.
Across all funds, however, the total is 131%. Last year during the State of the City, Stutsman explained that the increase in cash balance came from holding back on projects in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. In 2022, employee and material shortages left many projects unable to be completed. He asserted that the excess cash balance is already allotted for upcoming projects as the city returns to normal activities, although it may take a few years to get caught up.
“I want to be prepared for anything that comes at us, but if we save too much money, I feel like we’re wasting tax dollars,” he said.
Stutsman also explained that as they spend the money, the city must remain cautious to not spend it on projects that will require ongoing yearly expenses.
Funds in the Rainy Day Fund also remain for the most part untouched since 2008.
“I don’t support putting more money in the fund because it’s been raining, and we haven’t touched it,” he added.
In addition, two other funds within the city also remain untouched — the Electric Utility Sale Fund and the Major Moves Fund from the lease of the Indiana Toll Road.
“We keep those dollars in place and then the city has those dollars to pull from if the city has an emergency project or a big project we want to move forward, we can use those funds,” he said, “but we always have a plan so we can replace that money, and we often do it within an additional percentage rate whether it’s 1 or 2%.”
The three unused funds boast an additional $10 million, bringing the true cash balance total to 144%.
A concern for the mayor with city financing comes from the potential future loss of revenue. Since the institution of statewide property tax caps in 2017, the city has not received anywhere from $2.6 to $4 million per year. In 2023, it’s estimated that the loss could be closer to $5.3 million.
“That’s where those cash balances are going to help us get through those hard times until things correct themselves,” Stutsman said.
State conversations about lowering the 1% cap on residential taxes to .95% also have city officials concerned.
“There are several communities like Goshen that are already at our tax caps,” he said. “If they make that move … the city of Goshen will lose another $5 million. That’s going to be harder to work with.”
If the city is successful in spending all funds, including Electric Utility Sale Fund and the Major Moves Fund, there will be 63% cash balances.
“This actually makes me very excited for the future of Goshen that we’re going to have all this money going forward,” Stutsman said.
Assessed value is also going up. In 2007 the net assessed value of the city was just under $1.2 billion before the recession took hold. It took until 2019 to cover, but since then the number has continued to climb. This year, the net assessed value is $1.6 billion.