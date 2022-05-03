GOSHEN — Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman took some time during Monday’s Goshen City Council meeting to address some of the growing concerns that have surfaced recently regarding gang activity in the city.
Speaking at the close of Monday’s meeting, Stutsman began by noting that the one question he has received most often from the public over the past couple of weeks has been, “Why is the city ignoring the gang issue?” — something he said couldn’t be further from the truth.
“We’ve talked about it in several public meetings, we’ve had ordinance changes in our cemeteries because of some of the issues we’re seeing, the police department has been actively working on this for quite some time now, and we’ve even gone as far as setting up meetings with some religious leaders in the area to see if we can find different ways to reach out to some of these kids that are in the gangs,” Stutsman said of the issue. “And we’re actually setting up some more meetings that are going to be more larger public meetings here in the near future.”
Another question Stutsman said he has received related to the gang issue is whether the Goshen Police Department has a dedicated gang unit, and if not, if such a unit could be created in the future.
“We do not have a gang unit, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not working hard on the issue,” Stutsman said of the GPD. “When you create a unit, it pulls people away from all the other pieces, and we don’t have that big of a force. The chiefs and I talked about this this afternoon before lunch quite extensively. Councilman (Matt) Schrock was there as well. We’re in a scenario where we have a small city budget, but we’re starting to see some of the big city issues.
“But I have full confidence in our chief and the police department that they’re working to try and figure out how to take care of these issues. And then others of us need to be thinking about what changes in the community — what resources in the community — can we offer to help get ahead of these issues,” he added of the situation. “So, I just want to be clear that we are working very hard on it. Nobody’s ignoring it. And we’ve just got to keep moving forward as a community to try and figure out how to get ahead of those issues.”
For his part, council member Doug Nisley, R-District 2, noted that while he understands that the city’s police department doesn’t have the manpower for a dedicated gang unit at present, he feels that it may be in the city’s best interest to at least begin planning for the establishment of such a unit moving forward.
“I know we don’t have the manpower, I understand that," Nisley said. "And I’ve talked with the (Elkhart County) sheriff about the same thing, and he’s in the same boat. He thinks its a great idea to do, but the manpower is just not there to give one or two guys to that. So, my thing would be to move toward that, put that in a goal that we can move toward that, and maybe do some hiring in that direction to help fill that up. I just feel that we have to put that foot forward to stop it, because even Sheriff (Jeff) Siegel said that it looks like it’s going to get worse this summer before it gets better. So, I think we need to be ready for that.”
Stutsman was quick to agree, though he noted that many police departments are already struggling to find enough officers to fill their normal staffing levels, let alone a whole new unit.
“So, being able to add another unit — it’s not a bad idea at all — getting there is the hard part,” Stutsman said. “And even without an official unit, there is a lot of intergovernmental communication between all of the departments. They’re all operating and working together to try and figure things out.”
Council member Schrock, R-District 3, suggested that getting a true handle on the gang situation in the city may require the help of the community as a whole, rather than just law enforcement.
“We should support these men and women any way we can, even if that includes getting the public involved,” Schrock said of the GPD. “If there’s a way to do that, and have it cost minimal money, that might open up something. You might be surprised who would volunteer to assist in gang-type stuff, at least as far as feeding information to the police department. I think there are a lot of people who want to remedy the situation, as far as the public is concerned.”
Council member Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5, offered a similar sentiment, noting that it may benefit the city to try and get the community involved, be it individuals, community organizations, etc., with the ultimate goal of preventing some of these gang-related incidents from occurring in the first place, rather than always responding after the fact.
“When it comes to the law enforcement end, with the gangs, a lot of our dealings are more responding to the situation that happened,” added GPD Chief José Miller. “And when it gets to the prevention end, I think it is a community issue versus just a city issue, because a lot of times the calls we go to, there’s a lot more information that they know that they don’t tell us because of whether they don’t trust the police, or whether they’re afraid of retaliation. So, a lot of that comes down to even safety for them ... That really makes it difficult for us to do our job. So, I think community intervention in that aspect would be hugely beneficial.”
In closing out Monday’s discussion, Mayor Stutsman said he wouldn’t be opposed to exploring the possible creation of a dedicated committee incorporating individuals from throughout the community that could help lay the groundwork for a more prevention-based approach to the city’s gang issues.
“I am, and I know the chief has, too, had conversations with Goshen Schools, several churches in the area, and also Kevin Deary at the Boys & Girls Club has been a great resource, too, to help try and connect and bring information together,” Stutsman said. “But to Councilman Pérez’s point, maybe we do need to try and create a more pointed committee that would be community-wide that could really lay some groundwork to hopefully eliminate the need for what the police are responding to in the future.”
