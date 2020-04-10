GOSHEN — After receiving reports that some residents of the city are continuing to gather in groups, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is asking for an end to that practice and also urging the use of facemasks.
“We are hoping to further emphasize the message of just staying home,” Stutsman said Wednesday. “Not going to house parties, and that type of stuff, because we are hearing a lot that people are having neighborhood parties, and they are all gathered in one house.”
“They (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are now suggesting wearing masks,” he added. “That protects other people from you more than it protects you from other people. Even if you don’t care about your own health, please care about the others’.”
“We are getting more and more reports of friends gathering at the same house,” the mayor explained. “Or even family members bringing together extended family members in the same house. All of that flies directly in the face of what social distancing is meant to do.”
Videoconferencing apps for phones and computers are a safer option for families to chat, Stutsman said, mentioning Skype and Zoom as examples.
“Go back to the phone and call your friends and family,” he said. “But really take this peak infectious period seriously.”
On Stutsman’s desk at City Hall along Fifth Street were two home-made facemasks. He said he now uses one of those masks every time he leaves the office. He hopes other city residents will also don such masks in public.
“The White House, the Statehouse, and the city of Goshen, we are all encouraging people to start wearing the masks when you are out and about. Not everyone has an N95 mask, but any mask helps,” Stutsman said.
He said for those who can’t obtain a self-sewn mask, they should use bandannas.
The mayor said it is still hard to gauge how prevalent COVID-19 is in Elkhart County because of what he said is a small number of tests. As of Wednesday, he said there had been 729 tests for the virus given, with 46 positives. Three people have died in the county after contracting the virus.
“While 46 people testing positive in a population of 200,000 doesn’t sound like a lot,” he said. “Until we start testing more and more people we won’t know if it is really prevalent here or if it is just a few people who are passing it around.”
Stutsman added, “It is important that we all act as if it is prevalent. That is the way you get ahead of these types of pandemics.”
