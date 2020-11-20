GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and his friend, Alex Dugger, are offering up some warm cheer to those who support downtown businesses.
The mayor said this year has been challenging for local businesses, due to having shut down at the pandemic and having to add restrictions in the last several months to keep their customers and themselves safe and healthy.
“Local business owners — our neighbors and friends — have worked extremely hard this year to make customers’ experience as safe as possible, many times at the expense of their own revenue,” Stutsman said in a news release. “This holiday season, as you prepare to do your shopping, please consider buying from our various locally owned businesses.”
The mayor said local coffee shop The Electric Brew has a points system (Electric Brew Points) in which customers can earn points toward a free coffee with their purchases. Stutsman said he is an avid consumer of coffee at The Electric Brew and has been saving his points for several years in an attempt to accumulate more points than his friend and local business owner, Dugger
“Since I couldn’t catch him, I convinced him we should give our points away,” Stutsman said.
Dugger and Stutsman will be donating their collective 6,100 points to support local businesses.
Those who want obtain a free coffee or hot chocolate at The Electric Brew through Dec. 24 may present a receipt from any participating local business (see the Downtown Goshen Inc. map of participating businesses). The receipt must be dated the same day as the drink request. The other rules are that a minimum $5 purchase must be on the receipt and only one receipt and one drink per person will be honored.
Also, Dugger and Stutsman are challenging others to donate their Electric Brew Points as a thank you to frontline workers. The points donated will become part of a 2021 “thank you” for those who have kept the community running during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By donating your points through the end of 2020, we can together show how much we appreciate all of our COVID-19 frontline workers,” Stutsman said.
Stutsman said that while the Coffee Points Challenge applies to downtown businesses, he wanted to emphasize that his invitation to buy local extends to all businesses throughout Goshen.
“We have locally owned businesses all throughout the city, and outside of the downtown area. When you make your shopping list for loved ones, think of ways you can get them those gifts locally.”
