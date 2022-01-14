I’ve been preparing for the removal of trees along Wilden Ave since 2014.
That’s when planning for major sewer and road reconstruction began, since it was clear that the old, existing infrastructure could not remain serviceable much longer. At that time, I began researching options for saving the large, mature trees which lined Wilden Ave., hoping that there would be some way to keep the healthiest of them.
After all, they provided some invaluable services to the neighborhood and the City by way of reducing energy consumption, storm water runoff, air and noise pollution, and by providing beauty.
Given the parameters for the work which is required – specifically the amount of excavation – the options for saving any of these trees quickly became prohibitive. In order to save them, massive retaining walls would have to be built around their root zones, to allow the deep excavation needed to build the new sewer.
Even in that scenario, severe damage would have occurred to root systems, which would likely result in compounding trauma for these trees. Such trauma is especially hard on mature trees, like many of the sugar and silver maples along Wilden.
Given the fact that many of these mature trees were already exhibiting signs of declining health, or worse, it became clear that saving them just wasn’t feasible. Even so, this was hard for me to swallow; the Wilden Avenue canopy was a work of art.
In the spring of 2015, we moved as many of the young, transplantable trees along Wilden Ave. as we could. We looked for a nearby site to replant them so that they could continue to benefit the neighborhood. Ultimately, 22 trees were moved to Johnston Street, just north of Wilden, where there were very few existing trees at the time. Since then, more trees have been added, and Johnston St. is becoming nicely tree-lined.
But that still left nearly 90 large trees in the Wilden construction corridor. In 2018 we removed 16 which were in the worst condition. A few more were removed up to 2021. Which means that the remainder have all come down in the past few weeks.
Its been hard for me to drive up or down Wilden Avenue since Christmas. I understand the reason these trees were removed. I have a reasonable and justifiable defense for it, and feel like I’ve done due diligence to protect these trees, at least within the funding limits available. I’ve been picturing it in my mind for years. And yet, there was no way to fully imagine what the absence of those trunks and branches and bark looks like – now that its here. The absence of the leaves and shade will be a renewed shock for me this spring and summer.
While those large trees stood along the street – softening the view with organic curves of limbs and twigs, and the shifting between light and shade created by the canopy – houses were in the understory, almost the background. They’re out in the open now.
All trees die. Just like all people. Unlike people, we rarely mark tree death. I don’t want to overstate what the removal of the Wilden Ave. trees means or feels like; but neither do I want their deaths to go understated.
A moment to recognize the end of their lives, the end of a generation of tree lives – even if its just the few minutes it takes to read this column – a moment to remember how they shaped and graced that neighborhood is not exorbitant, not too much. Its not strange to feel sad, or even sorry, when trees die.
Last November, a large white oak tree tipped out of the top of the Elkhart River bank behind the Rieth Center. We briefly contemplated what it would mean to leave it, crouched over the path which runs beneath it. In the end we cut it out, knowing that it would have to happen sooner or later. I was able to count 105 rings. We were able to saw up a good portion of the trunk – someday this tree will “live” on in pieces of furniture, I hope. But the actual life of that tree is over, its place along the river bank is empty, and the benefits which it provided to humans and non-humans have ended.
These tree deaths in our community – some by our cause, some otherwise – are worth noticing. Doing so helps us to appreciate what has changed.
It confirms for me the rightness and necessity of planting new trees. Not to replace the ones which have died, but to honor the space which they held as space dedicated to trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.