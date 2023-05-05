With warmer weather at hand, May’s First Fridays’ event was all about the trees — and the environment.
This month’s event was moved up about a block, to just east of the Elkhart County Courthouse, on the courthouse lawn and on Main Street. Numerous vendors had stands, and organizations such as Trees for Goshen, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Lemonade Day and others were set up.
Krista Daniels, of Elkhart County Parks, helped run an information table — “It’s a beautiful evening.”
At about 5:30 p.m. the third-grade choirs from both Prairie View and West Goshen Elementary Schools began to perform “Songs for Arbor Day.” Also, courtesy of My Tree Climber, kids had a chance to use a rope ladder, properly harnessed and helmeted.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/environmental-resilience.