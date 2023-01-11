GOSHEN — On Saturday, the Indiana Music Educators Association and Goshen High School band director, Tom Cox, will present GJH band director, Max Mault, with the 2023 Outstanding Middle School Educator Award.
The presentation will take place 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, a news release stated.
“The IMEA Board of Directors has established that the Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award be designed to give recognition to teachers who have exemplified outstanding achievement in the field of music education,” the release added. “In Max Mault’s forty-six years of serving as a Band Director for students at Goshen Intermediate and Junior High Schools, he has thoroughly proven himself to be a superb example of excellence in music education.”
Prior to earning a bachelor’s degree from Goshen College and a master’s degree from Ball State University, Mr. Mault served his country as a trumpet player for the 74th Army Band and First Infantry Band, before being assigned as the Army Bugler for the First Infantry Division Headquarters in Vietnam. Max was eventually promoted to E-5 and earned the Army Commendation Medal before traveling with the national touring ensemble “The Music Syndrome” in the 1970s.