ELKHART — It’s not too early to start thinking about spring flowers and planting.
The Michiana Master Gardener’s Association held its fourth annual Garden Expo over the weekend, featuring vendors, educators, presenters, and more.
“That’s the part that I really like,” Co-chair of the Garden Expo Penny Stroup said. “We’re trying to teach people how to grow things and do things. We like to share our knowledge. We just want people to grow things. That’s what we enjoy.”
Demonstrators for the event were Melonie Gerschoffer on “Stump the Designer,” Joann Rose on “Winter Sowing,” Gaye Yoder on “Shade Gardening,” and Lois Anderson on “Putting Able in Disabled Gardening.
Despite being involved in the expo since its inception four years ago and being a Master Gardener herself, Stroup also learns from other gardeners at the events.
“I’m planning on doing what we call winter sowing,” Stroup said. “I’m planning to start planting things next week.”
Winter sowing involved sowing seeds in milk jugs and then taking the milk jugs outdoors to grow, as early as March.
“You have a little bit of protection there for them, but I do tomatoes and peppers and they won’t grow until it’s time,” Stroup added.
When they do start growing, the lid is removed so the plants can continue to grow, and if there’s a freeze, simply put the lid back on.
“They already have done that hardening-off process, because you started outside, and that’s the part that I am not good at, is the hardening-off process,” Stroup said.
Presenter Gaye Yoder has lived at her home in the woods for nearly 40 years, and she explained that her knowledge of shade gardening comes from a need to grow something, and being limited by the woods surrounding her home.
“Initially I just didn’t know what to grow,” she said. “I just want to make it easier for other gardeners to be able to do that…I didn’t even know what a hosta was. My mom didn’t grow them, so I didn’t know.”
She mostly grows hostas but has knowledge about many kinds of shade plants.
“I didn’t know anything and it’s trial and error, and some things work and some things don’t, but if you can share and make it a little bit easier for someone else, that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
The keynote speaker for the expo was David Culp, who spoke on “The Bountiful Year” and “Trends in Horticulture.” Culp, a 30-year gardener of yearround gardens in Pennsylvania, taught about weaving edibles into planning, and bringing the bounty indoors for arrangements and recipes.
Culp is the owner of Galanthus Nursery and developer of Brandywine Snowdrops and Brandywine hybrid Hellebores. He’s been lecturing on herbaceous perennials for more than 25 years and is an instructor at Longwood Gardens in Kennet Square, Pennsylvania.
Culp also remained on site for a book sale and signing for his books, “The Layered Garden,” which won the 2013 Gold Medal from the Garden Writers’ Association for Best Overall Book
Steve Thomas also presented on “Planting and Caring for Trees,” and Mark Vanderwall presented on “Spring Flower Arranging,” and his 2020 release “A Year at Brandywine Cottage.
Platinum sponsors for the event include the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Linton’s Enchanted Gardens, and Stone Right Landscaping.