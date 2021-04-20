ELKHART — Tuesday morning at the Tolson Community and Youth Center, both local and state health officials held a press conference urging more and more community members to get vaccinated.
The Indiana Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency partnered with the Minority Health Coalition, and the City of Elkhart to offer a five-day long mass vaccination clinic at the Tolson Community and Youth Center, located at 1320 Benham Ave.
“We are thrilled to offer our mobile clinic here today and that will run through Saturday that can vaccinate between 500 and 600 people per day,” said Pamela Pontones, state epidemiologist at Indiana State Department of Health.
The vaccine being administered is the Pfizer vaccine, with both appointment and walk-ins available. The hours of the clinic are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily through this Saturday and will return in May to give the second dose.
“We know in Elkhart how we’ve been impacted in 2020 from this virus,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. “We also know not just from the amount of positive cases that have come through, but also people who have been personally impacted by COVID-19. We have experienced it. I’ve experienced it. My family has experienced it, and I know people that have unfortunately died because of it.
"With that said, I also know that in the city of Elkhart, which is a very diverse community, that we’ve had challenges in our community relative to black and brown people within it actually getting the shot in their arms. These mobile clinics and effort by all of those behind me that it's so important that we not just call us together, but we have this undying goal to ensure that our community gets vaccinated.
"I’ve been vaccinated. My liberation day was a couple weeks ago, and I want everyone else to do that as well not just from the standpoint of how you protect yourself, but how you protect the rest of our community. This is extremely important, not just the sign ups, but the walk ups. So for all of those who are going to hear this broadcast, we want you to sign up. But if you don’t sign up, walk up because we absolutely need to get ourselves to a place where Elkhart is at heard immunity."
Roberson said that he wants to make sure that the city is working to open up the community, parks, events and everything along with the commerce to ensure that residents feel safe.
"So this is important for our community," he said. "So please come sign up, walk up get vaccinated and let's make sure that across our diverse community that we reach heard immunity faster than anyone else.”
Pontones also said that the Pfizer vaccine, along with other vaccines, are safe and effective vaccines that are one of the most important tools we have to combat this pandemic.
"Getting vaccine not only protects you but your community," she said. "It protects the ones you love, so we can back to what we know and love. This is our shot and we can do this. We know right now that about 37,000 folks in Elkhart County are fully vaccinated with another 49,000 having received their first dose. While this is extremely encouraging, also there are about 150,000 individuals ages 16 and older who are eligible for vaccines.
"So we want to get vaccine into as many arms as possible and this is a great way to do it," Pontones said. "Our mobile clinic will never ask for any legal status, proof of residency, Social Security number. The only information that is requested is your name and your date of birth so we can make sure you get your second dose and if would have reaction at which is very, very, rare and unlikely, but if it were to occur that we can follow up with you.”
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait shared her thoughts as well.
“This is an exciting day for two very personal reasons for me," Wait said. “A year ago today I was admitted to the ICU because of COVID-19. I survived and I was one of the lucky ones, but we have plenty of Hoosiers that didn’t. So if there is anything I can do to encourage anybody to get their vaccine is life and living is the reason why.
"So get your vaccine, don’t be afraid it will protect you. It will protect all of us and we can move forward.” Wait also stated. "The other reason of why I’m excited is this is finally the first day since we started vaccines that we can offer walk up clinics for people to come and get vaccinated. We finally have the supply to get this done. The state graciously is bring these vaccines to our county because they see that we need them. So I encourage everyone to come out and get your vaccine thank you.”
One local official said that one's financial situation should not prevent them from getting vaccinated.
“Please do not allow funds to be a barrier to you getting vaccinated,” said Chief Executive Officer of Heart City Health Esleen Fultz. "It is important that we do so in all of that we resume our normal life. We’ve all stated that we’re ready to travel, ready to get together with friends and family members that we have not seen in quite a while. So in order to do so getting vaccinated is critical to our ability to get back to what would be a normal life.
"So again please get your vaccines. Heart City Health is available; you can drive up to the Tolson Center, as well as other community partners. There is availability through out the city of Elkhart, so please take the time to get vaccinated.”
