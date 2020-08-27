GOSHEN — Residents concerned about or opposed to local face mask mandates shared concerns Thursday with the Elkhart County Health Board.
About two-dozen people, many declining to wear face masks, attended the health board’s meeting at the county administration building in Goshen. Four people from the audience addressed the board during the public comment period.
Among them, Nancy Hannah, of Elkhart, asked the board to reevaluate the local face mask mandate as she disagreed masks are effective in helping control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Hannah, a biology teacher at Northridge High School in Middlebury, said she’s researched the topic since July and hasn’t found any documentation showing face masks reduce wearers’ risks of spreading the virus or from becoming infected. She also noted her husband, as a bus driver for Concord Community Schools, has a box of masks to pass out to students, and the box disclaims the masks don’t block the spread of the coronavirus.
She said masks cause other negative effects.
“Masks really do not offer the opportunity to take in the full amount of oxygen that we need,” Hannah said. “The masks are actually traps for viruses.”
Hannah reiterated several concerns she expressed to the Elkhart County commissioners during their Aug. 3 meeting, including her belief masks inhibit the population’s ability to develop an immune response to the virus.
She pointed out that face masks affect her job, saying students need to be able to see her face and read her facial expressions. The mask mandates and messaging, as well as the quarantines and shifts to virtual learning, has led to mental illnesses among students, she said, alleging youths are dealing with depression, anxiety and suicidal behavior in some cases.
“What I’ve seen happening with our students and our children is because of this constant, constant, constant reminder that this mask is going to be our salvation or that it’s a risk to us, and that we all face imminent death because of the COVID virus, which we now know fortunately have not happened. But these students are taking that personally,” Hannah said.
Angela Brugh, who said she’s local, echoed Hannah’s comments that face masks are ineffective in preventing the virus’ spread.
“All of the language, and all of the studies that say wear a mask are very passive. It’s a matter of. It might. It should. It looks like. It is thought to. There has been nothing definitive,” Brugh said.
Brugh identified herself to the board as a licensed funeral director for more than 20 years. Speaking to county health officer Dr. Lydia Mertz, she questioned whether there’s a plan for when the face mask mandate ends. She noted Mertz commented earlier in the meeting that she believes residents need to stay the course until an effective and widely distributed vaccine is available.
Brugh advocated for letting residents rely on common sense to keep themselves healthy.
“A lot of the virtue signaling that people have been talking about tonight comes from people wanting to feel like they’re doing something. Because let’s face it: It’s a virus, we’re all helpless,” Brugh said.
She also suggested the health department could be more proactive in using messaging to encourage ways for people to strengthen their immune systems or staying healthier.
