Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross

I like all kinds of vinegar. I am sure this has to do with my heritage and what I grew up eating, as well as the foods I continue to enjoy.
The science behind vinegar is very interesting. When a naturally fermented alcohol, such as sherry, wine or apple cider is attached by a type of airborne bacteria called acetobacter, the alcohol is converted to acetic acid creating vinegar.
Winemakers take precautions to keep acetobacter from attaching their wine, but vinegar manufacturers take the opposite approach. Most encourage the growth of acetobacter by inoculating their base material with a starter culture. This creates a consistent and desirable flavor.
The types of vinegar available to consumers has increased dramatically in recent years. In the past, distilled white, rice, wine and apple cider were the only ones available. Today, grocery stores, specialty shops and websites offer a variety of herb flavored vinegar (such as dill and tarragon), fruit vinegar (such as raspberry and blueberry), champagne vinegar, sherry vinegar, Japanese rice vinegar, malt vinegar and the famous balsamic vinegar.
The use of vinegar to me is like magic. High quality vinegar has a refreshing acidity that gives a lift to many dishes. Perhaps that is why the most common use of vinegar is for salad dressings.
Almost any type of salad, whether mixed greens, cold vegetables, cold rice or pasta salads, benefit from the jolt of acidity that vinegar provides. When it comes to meat, vinegar can be a tenderizer as it denatures the surface protein. When you poach eggs, plan to use about 2 tablespoons per quart. This will keep the whites from spreading.
Vinegar acts as an antioxidant, slowing the browning of foods, such as avocado. It also acts as a preservative, preventing the froth of harmful bacteria in any food that is pickled.
The flavor of vinegar is essential to many dishes around the world. Most pickles wouldn’t be pickles without the vinegar that preserves and flavors them. In the south, some people like to flavor cooked greens, such as spinach and turnips, with vinegar. True English fish and chips is always served with strong malt vinegar as a condiment, not tartar sauce.
You may ask what distilled white vinegar is. Well, it is made from grain alcohol and should be used more for pickling foods. The flavor is considered coarse and is not recommended for salad dressings. Apple cider vinegar is made from the juice of apples and has an aroma and flavor that distinctly suggestive of the fruit. Its fruity quality is appealing in dressings for cabbage salads and fruit salads. It is also used in pickling.
The most popular flavor right now is balsamic vinegar. It is made from the juice of white grapes and aged for several years in wood barrels. The vinegar is dark brown with a mellow sweet and sour taste that is greatly appreciated by cooks and chefs. This vinegar can enhance stews, dressings, salads and even perks up the flavor of strawberries. The finest balsamic vinegar is carefully aged for decades and is very expensive.
Wine vinegar has a pleasing aroma and is pungent without being harsh. Generally, red wine vinegar is used with dark meats in marinades and in salads where its color is not objectionable. Use white wine vinegar with fish, in potato salads or in pickles where a clear vinegar is preferred. White wine vinegar is the base for many commercial herb vinegar options.
One of my favorites is raspberry vinegar. This is made from macerating raspberries in white wine vinegar and then straining the vinegar. The fruit creates a pale raspberry color and unmistakably raspberry flavor and aroma. The fruity taste is appealing when used with fish, poultry, pork and in salad dressings, dipping sauces and pickles.
MAKE YOUR OWN
During the winter months, fresh raspberries are often on sale, so this is a good time to make your own raspberry vinegar. Rinse 2 cups of fresh raspberries gently but thoroughly. Place in a sterilized canning jar. Heat 3 cups of rice wine vinegar just below the boiling point and pour over the raspberries. Cap tightly and allow to stand 3 to 4 weeks in a cool, dark place. Then, strain with a coffee filter or damp cheesecloth and discard the fruit. There is really not much left and the flavor is now in the vinegar. Seal tightly and store in the refrigerator for best quality and flavor. I really like using this dressing for greens and fruit salads.
