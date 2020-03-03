There continues to be a health epidemic with the flu in our country. There is also the major health issue in China that is affecting the world.
As a result, my column this week discusses how to clean your vegetables and fruit as much as possible. Most of you know that animal products, such as meat, poultry, fish and dairy, must be handled carefully to prevent spoilage. However, you may not realize that vegetables and fruit can also be the culprit of outbreaks of food borne illness.
Be aware that produce can be contaminated in many ways. During the growing phase, veggies and fruit may be contaminated by the soil and water. After vegetables and fruit is harvested, those products pass through many hands, which increases the contamination risk. Contamination can also occur once the produce has been purchased, during food prep or even during storage. With so many contamination sources, safely preparing your produce before eating is extremely important.
When selecting produce, try to choose vegetables and fruit that are not bruised or damaged. Make sure that pre-cut items, such as cuts of fruit, bagged greens and other items in the produce section, are either refrigerated or on ice in the store, in your home and when serving.
Since cooking food kills harmful bacteria, raw vegetables and fruit carry the biggest risk of contamination. One food that I suggest you avoid is raw sprouts. They are often served in salads, wraps, sandwiches and Asian food. As good as they may be, they are a perfect environment for bacteria to grow.
Following are some practices you should get in the habit of using on a regular basis. Hand washing is the most important practice when it comes to staying healthy and preparing food. Get in the habit of keeping your hands away from your face. When preparing vegetables and fruit, cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing and eating.
Rinse produce gently by rubbing it under running water. Do not use soap or produce wash. Get in the habit of rinsing produce before you peel it so the dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife, peeling tool or your hands to the produce. Plan to use a vegetable brush to scrub firm produce, such as potatoes, melons and cucumbers.
Plan to dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel. Drying will further reduce bacteria as water and moisture from the produce further assist bacteria to grow. Get in the habit of rinsing produce right before you are preparing or eating it.
Plan to store perishable produce in the refrigerator at 40 degrees or below. Most of the time vegetables keep best with other vegetables, while fruits are kept best with other fruits.
ROASTED CARROTS
12 medium to large carrots
2-3 T. oil
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 to 1/3 c. brown sugar
1/3 c. (or more) raisins
Nuts of your choice (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a jelly roll pan or large glass casserole dish with parchment paper or silicone baking sheet for easier clean up. Cut carrots in half length-wise, then cut on the diagonal or straight into 1 or 1-1/2 inch slices. Put the carrots in a bowl. Drizzle with oil. Add cinnamon and brown sugar; toss. Arrange in a single layer. Roast for about 20 minutes. Turn or stir carrots. If tender, remove and add raisins and nuts; stir. If not tender, put back in the oven for 5-10 minutes. Looking for more flavor? Try carrots with cumin and orange juice or carrots with maple syrup and orange zest.
