Eating healthy and stretching food dollars are topics that Purdue Extension educators have written about for years. A natural, wholesome food that comes to the top of the list is the potato.
The potato and all the ways it can be prepared is a compact package of good things for you and your family. The potato is versatile, economical and loaded with important nutrients. Contrary to what you think you know about the potato, it is relatively low in calories, which means it is a good addition to a weight conscious diet.
The bottom line is that potatoes are nutritious! Potatoes are a good source of vitamins. A medium-size potato (which is three potatoes per pound) provides almost half the vitamin C recommended daily for an average adult. Potatoes also supply B-1 and niacin to the body.
No single food can provide all the iron needed every day. Therefore, it is essential to eat several foods with iron daily. Due to their popularity, potatoes actually provide more iron to the American diet than any other vegetable. About 93% of the iron in potatoes is usable by the body.
Carbohydrates are essential to the body, but are often misunderstood as meaning fat. The body needs more than three times as much carbohydrates as protein in order to provide necessary energy to the brain, heart, lungs and muscles. In addition, the potato gives good nutritional return for every gram of carbohydrate it contains.
The potato also contains small amounts of high-quality vegetable protein. The protein of the potato is some of the best quality vegetable protein available. It is highly usable by the body. The potato has value as a supplementary source of good quality protein.
Reducing sodium in the diet has become a way of life for many of you. Potatoes are low in sodium, virtually fat free and easy to digest. They are highly acceptable in almost any diet. When you compare calories, the potato has no more than many foods that are thought of as low calorie.
One medium baked potato contains 90 calories, one medium potato boiled without skin has 80 calories and one medium potato boiled with skin has 105 calories.
A half cup of potato mashed with milk only has 63 calories and that same one-half cup potato mashed with a pat of butter has 93 calories. Ounce for ounce, the potato is no more caloric than a typical apple. It is less caloric than equal weights of pears, rice or even bran flakes.
If you are trying to maintain your weight or lose weight, do not eliminate potatoes. To lose weight, one should adjust the amount of each food item without eliminating any one food from the diet. The key to weight reduction is to eat less food without haphazardly eliminating any one food completely — enjoy a little bit of all foods. Reducing diets also should be based on foods normally consumed if they are to lead to a lifetime of successful weight maintenance.
Therefore, the potato can and should be part of the reducing diet. For just a few calories, the potato is a significant source of nutrients essential to maintaining health and vitality. In addition, potatoes provide plenty of important satisfaction and comfort to the dieter.
Potatoes taste good all by themselves and, because they are versatile, they're easy to prepare in ways that keep calories down, but taste delicious.
