I have written several times that I enjoy making and eating soup. I was raised by a family of great soup makers. Hearty soup was created from fall to late spring for many reasons. Years ago before the use of slow cookers and electric programmable pressure cookers, many cooks always had a pot of soup simmering. My grandmother Van den broecke made excellent vegetable beef soup. The soup had leeks in it and was a meal staple. She would make a large kettle and freeze it.
If my memory serves me correctly, my grandmother Lienhart made a lot of chicken soup with carrots, celery and onions. The soup was made with the skin on the chicken and the broth was very rich. I like real broth, which for me doesn’t come out of a container. I don’t want to offend anyone, but there is a huge difference in the flavor. Making broth whether it be meat, poultry, bone or vegetable is easy with today’s stoves and small appliances.
I enjoy what I call hearty or thick soups that are a meal in themselves. Recently for our Heritage Skills Day with the help of a wonderful committee we made soup for around 50 people. Most of the people enjoyed it and asked for the recipe. Of course, I didn’t have it written down, but now I do. The highlight for me was when Fritz that used to own The County Seat in Goshen asked me for the recipe. She shared that if the restaurant was still open that she would make it for her customers. What a compliment. The irony was that I used to go to The County Seat for her beef vegetable soup and roast beef manhattans. I know many of you went for the cinnamon rolls and real fruit pie.
Here is my version of a hearty tasty soup. I believe each ingredient makes a difference. I love my cast iron skillet and use it often, but I would not cook the soup in cast iron because of the acid in the tomatoes and vegetable tomato juice. If using a slow cooker, start on high for 2-4 hours then go to low. Here is to good eating on windy cold March days!
Vegetable Italian soup
4-6 carrots, scrubbed and chopped
4-6 stalks of celery, rinsed and chopped
1 med – lg. onion, chopped
1 lb. sweet, mild or hot Italian sausage
1 can chopped tomatoes
2 bags frozen vegetable soup mix w/okra
1 – 64 oz. vegetable tomato juice
1 T. Italian seasoning
1 T. or more ground horseradish
1/4 to 1/3 c. brown sugar
Sauté sausage preferably in a cast iron skillet. Remove sausage and sauté carrots, celery and onions until soft. Remove from sausage drippings. Place all ingredients in a large Dutch oven or slow cooker and simmer for one to several hours. Do not simmer or cook this in cast iron. If using a slow cooker have the lid at an angle so moisture can escape. This is a thick and hearty soup that is great served with mozzarella cheese or Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. A heavy crusty bread or corn bread is wonderful with this as well with a side salad.
