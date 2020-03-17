I know I should have written on this subject earlier. I will be honest and share that St. Patrick’s Day was Tuesday and some of you will be reading this after the date. Our American meal for this celebration should be enjoyed more than once.
The beginning of spring and the increase in daylight (and our energy levels) is a bonus to this time of year. I often write about being a seasonal eater and the fact that often my taste buds don’t want to wait for the specific holiday to enjoy the food.
I have to admit that some of this spring weather reminds me of being in Ireland. Many years ago, I had the wonderful opportunity of being on a Purdue Extension study in Ireland. Personally, I am glad I am home this year. Just so you know, Ireland is not where you go for roasted corned beef, cabbage and vegetables. Corned beef, cabbage and all of the vegetables is very American. Irish cooking means lots of vegetables so that part makes sense, but that is about it.
I have tried a variety of ways of preparing corned beef and vegetables at our house and, as far as I’m concerned, my preferred way is to roast it. I know that many of you boil the corned beef and vegetables, but I believe once you roast it, that will be the only way you will prepare it in the future. Just about every culture has its boiled dinners dating back to the days when most cooking was done in a single pot slung over a fire.
I like using a large Dutch oven or some similar heavy pot. Put pieces of scrubbed red, regular white or Yukon gold potatoes in the bottom. Add a lot of scrubbed carrots cut into pieces then add the corned beef and as much peeled onion wedges as the pot will hold. I suggest you add some moisture. I like to add a bottle of an Irish beer.
The flavor from the beef is wonderful and, if you are worried about the alcohol, it will roast away. You could also add a can of a carbonated beverage like a cola product or ginger ale. I personally might add more. Just remember the vegetables will make a lot of juices and together you will have a wonderful broth.
Plan to roast the corned beef and vegetables several hours in a 300-degree oven. I don’t add the cabbage until the last hour or so of roasting. I want the cabbage tender and still that great green color. The most important part of the cooking process is to cook it slowly. I prefer the cooking results in the oven. I know many of you are into using an electronic programmable pressure cooker and they are excellent at preparing meals, but I want my corned beef and vegetables roasted, not pressure cooked, steamed or boiled.
Since I like corned beef in a variety of ways, I often prepare more than one roast at a time. I use a second roasting pan not as big and only add carrots, onion wedges and Irish beer. I can almost smell the food roasting now.
When the meat is tender, remove it to a cutting board and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Next, slice and arrange it on a large platter with sides. Serve with some cracked honey mustard or horseradish sauce and some wonderful heavy grain bread with soft room temperature butter. Enjoy this alongside some hot tea or, better yet, Irish coffee.
