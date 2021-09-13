ELKHART — Martina McBride’s The Joy of Christmas Tour 2021 will be coming to The Lerner Theatre Friday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets for Friends of The Lerner members will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Tuesday. To become a Friend of The Lerner and access all Lerner Theatre presales, including Martina McBride, go online to https://friendsofthelerner.org/donate/
Multiple Grammy nominee Martina McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date, which include 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits. Last year, McBride released a new Christmas album, "It’s The Holiday Season," which features her favorite Christmas standards, all with the backing of a symphony, and also brought back her “The Joy of Christmas Tour,” this time each with a local orchestra.
McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist.
She has been awarded 14 gold records. Nine platinum honors, three double platinum records, and two triple platinum awards. McBride was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.
McBride has released two books — the first, "Around the Table," a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, "Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life," in October 2018.
The concert will be presented by Friends of the Lerner.
Tickets range in cost from $49 to $129, plus applicable fees.
For tickets or more information, go online to www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
https://thelerner.com/event/martina-mcbride-the-joy-of-christmas-tour-2021/
