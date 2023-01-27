GOSHEN — Goshen resident Shannan Martin has announced her candidacy for Goshen City Council District 3.
Martin's husband, Cory, works as the chaplain of the Elkhart County Jail. They live with their three active teenagers, two of whom attend Goshen High School and one who attends Bethany middle school. Additionally, they have an adult son who lives in the area and works as part of the county’s manufacturing industry.
“The acceptance and opportunity Goshen extended to me and my family has changed our lives for the better," Martin said in a news release. "I look forward to continuing to listen and learn as we work together toward a reality where no one is left behind and we flourish together. It would be my honor to represent District 3 on Goshen’s City Council.”
Ten years ago, Martin and her family moved to Goshen’s Chamberlain neighborhood from a nearby community. Since then, she has sought to live as an engaged, connected part of the city she loves.
“We relocated to Goshen because it’s a hopeful place where people from a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives can work, live, and thrive together," she said. "The richness of relationships and opportunities we discovered in Goshen have made our lives brighter, better, and safer.”
Since moving to Goshen, Martin has published three best-selling books, the most recent release titled, "Start with Hello (and Other Simple Ways to Live as Neighbors)."
“Anything I know about living as a neighbor, I learned through the example of my open-hearted neighbors," she said. "Learning to be a better listener and to understand when it is necessary to speak up and stand with others are skills that will help me serve my community well on Goshen’s City Council.”
In addition to her work as an author and speaker, Martin is on staff at The Window Inc. as a cook in Katie’s Kitchen. Providing a hot, delicious lunch to anyone in need is of utmost importance to her.
“The staff and clients of The Window have become a family of sorts," she said. "We know each other’s names, share our lives, laugh together, and look out for each other. It’s the most important work I do.”
Martin enjoys all things food-related (especially eating) and is grateful for the wide variety of independent restaurants across the city and throughout the downtown. She also loves reading, growing flowers, thrifting and chatting over tea at The Brew. She walks in her neighborhood as often as possible and said she finds it beautiful every time.
Martin and her family attend St. Mark’s United Methodist Church located at the end of their street. She has participated in many community-focused discussion groups related to Goshen Schools and the broader community. She also recently served as a community representative on the Goshen News Editorial Board.