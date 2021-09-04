LIGONIER — Walking along Main Street in downtown Ligonier on Saturday, passing food stands, rides and classic cars, the key thing that separated this street fair from any others was the volume of people carrying big bags of marshmallows.
The city hosted its 30th annual Marshmallow Festival over Labor Day weekend, an event aimed at celebrating the squishy treat that’s produced in Noble County.
So, amid the street carnival attractions — such as rides, games, merchant booths, food vendors and a small tent where children could have photos taken with women cosplaying as Disney princesses — festival workers also gave away bags and bags of marshmallows to visitors. They came in large and small, or in other words, s’more-sized or hot cocoa-sized.
Eric Vance, an event volunteer and a Ligonier firefighter, estimated at least 100 boxes of the marshmallow bags, provided by Kraft Heinz, were stacked in the visitor tent. He predicted most of the bags would be handed out by the end of the festival.
The event, returning after going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, drew a crowd drew a varied crowd of festival-goers, including several new visitors.
Zach Neels, Fort Wayne, led his family up the city’s Main Street as they checked out the festival for the first time. He said they got the idea to attend after seeing signs for the event while driving home from Shipshewana a few weeks ago. The marshmallow bake-off caught his daughter’s eye, he said, and that was a highlight of the day for them.
Neels also said the festival was a nice opportunity to really stop and tour Ligonier for the first time, adding he admired the homes and architecture in the downtown area.
“We’ve only really ever passed through this town, so it was really nice to stop and actually take a look,” Neels said. “To see the activities going on, especially for a community that to us is kind of unknown outside of Fort Wayne, it’s nice to come out here and enjoy it.”
The family also wielded their bags of marshmallows, with plans to make s’mores, pour them into hot chocolate, and eat them right out of the bag on the way home.
Jon and Christy Miller, Goshen, also checked out the Marshmallow Festival for their first time.
“We’ve been by here so many times, and we knew it was on Labor Day weekend, we just thought this would be fun to do,” Jon Miller said.
After picking up their bags of marshmallows, Miller said their next stop was the food vendors, followed by a visit to the classic car show. About three blocks of Main Street was dedicated to showcasing classic and historic cars, many of them gleaming muscle cars, as part of the festival.
Other activities included a pedal tractor pull competition for children, followed by a more traditional, adult-sized tractor pull. Performances, a firefighter challenge, a cornhole tournament and parades were also part of the weekend.
