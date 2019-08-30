LIGONIER — Every year Ligonier’s Labor Day weekend Marshmallow Festival gathers large crowds and is widely looked forward to, proving to be a staple of the Ligonier community, according to many town residents. The festival begins today and runs through Sunday.
This year’s festival has been anxiously anticipated by organizers, who have been planning the event since October of last year.
“We’ve got a group of about 10 volunteers that are dedicated to putting on a great festival,” said Margarita White, the festival’s coordinator.
Replacing the Strawberry Valley Days festival, the Marshmallow Festival has been around for 28 years, having been sponsored by Kidd & Co. Marshmallows, one of the largest marshmallow manufacturers in the world.
Although the Ligonier-based company is now out of business, the festival continues and celebrates the industry that at one time was an integral part of the town’s business community.
Joanne Cripe, a festival volunteer and organizer, said, “The Marshmallow Festival is just a really neat time. It draws a lot of people into our town.”
White noted that this year, the Friday night lineup has been altered, with more events happening.
Additions to the annual world’s largest marshmallow roast are being made this year, along with other new activities for families.
According to White, hot air balloon rides are making their debut to the Marshmallow Festival this year.
Another new attraction expected to draw people in is the Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center, an organization dedicated to helping injured birds of prey and then releasing them back into the wild.
Another aspect of the festival that those considering attending might find attractive is the cost.
White mentioned, “This year, we have a free band and many free activities, in addition to cost-effective things for families to do. We try to make it affordable and inexpensive for families.”
Both White and Cripe believe that the factor of cost is very important to the festival’s operation, in addition to the family-friendly environment.
“We try to market this event as a family event,” White said.
“Every town has a festival. Wolf Lake has Onion Days, Churubusco has Turtle Days, and Ligonier has the Marshmallow Festival.”
Tickets may be bought at Ligonier-area banks. For more information, call 260-302-2052.
