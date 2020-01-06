My annual tradition is to make five predictions for the new year. They hold little sway over the future, but it’s fun to look ahead, from the point in time where we stand.
As we enter a new year I continue to marvel at how our food scene continues to improve. The South Bend-Elkhart region has an array of talented chefs and bakers and plenty of passionate eaters who come together to celebrate amazing brews, breads and meals.
Here are my five predictions for 2020 and a look back at how I did on the 2019 predictions.
• Something will reopen at 333 Nibco Parkway, Elkhart.
Hydraulic Ale Works opened in downtown Elkhart in April. The reality didn’t live up to the hopes or the hype and the brewery closed in September. I don’t know for sure that another brewery will go in there and hang an “open” sign, but the spot has one of the best patios in Elkhart County, as well as a full kitchen and brewing system. I believe that someone will reconfigure or take the risk and reopen as the River District continues to take shape.
• Nontraditional ethnic foods will be even easier to find.
This is already happening and continues a trend, but we’re seeing pop-ups become noodle bars and people take chances on cuisines that in the past have been the kind of thing you only find in larger metro areas. The success of Jesus Latin Grill in Mishawaka shows how it can be done. Though Sabor Sofrito didn’t last in Goshen, the Puerto Rican restaurant pushed a boundary and others will continue to do so. In addition, non-ethnic restaurants will continue to add global flavors to their menus. Goshen will get more Italian food.
Historically, you’ve been able to find a lot of great Italian food in Elkhart and less of it in Goshen. Though there are a couple fine pizzerias and Pizzeria Venturi has gotten national media attention, Goshen hasn’t had a conventional sit-down restaurant since Il Forno closed. That could well change in 2020 as the owners of Constant Spring are working on a second location along Main Street that would serve a menu that leans toward Italian.
• The O and Linway will reach a parking agreement.
At the moment, there’s a chainlink fence around the parking lot of Goshen’s newest restaurant. The owners of The Oasis and of Linway Plaza that surrounds it on three sides haven’t been able to agree on an arrangement that accommodates overflow parking for the restaurant. The two parties haven’t agreed yet on a solution, but I predict they will in 2020. I hold on to hope that they will.
• Something big will happen with a local food brand.
A couple businesses locally (Ben’s Soft Pretzels and Rise ‘N Roll Bakery) have grown to extend their reach beyond the local customers.
Brewpubs have gained regional followings. Several restaurant operators have expanded to multiple locations. I predict that a name many of us know and love will expand in a big way, be sold or somehow look a lot different by the end of 2020 than it does at the end of 2019.
How did I do on my predictions in 2019?
• More craft brew for downtown Elkhart and Nappanee.
Ruhe152 is making this prediction true in Nappanee. Hydraulic’s closing in Elkhart hurt that prediction, but the opening of Gateway Cellar & Winery in Elkhart was unexpected a year ago, so I’ll call this a win.
• More workers returning to the restaurant industry.
The economy hasn’t dipped. Restaurants still need help. This prediction didn’t come true.
• A bump in places opening.
Yes, some places opened. Ruhe152 and The Oasis were the big ones. Given the investment and openings in downtowns in particular, I’ll call this true.
• A big chain will make a splash.
No new Five Guys or Chipotle came. The move of Panera Bread in Goshen was a ripple, but not a splash. This didn’t come true.
• Cooking together will be more prominent.
The collaborations in the chef community continue to grow. The ways community events and the food scene came together does too. I’ll call it true.
Three out of five is my usual percentage for these things.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
