ELKHART — As Clara Miller tells it, she had too little money and her daughter Krista had too much time.
Clara was operating Sugar and Spice Bakery and Catering, but the business was too seasonal. She wanted a change and on Dec. 31, 2017, made the decision to open an ice cream shop. Four months later, she and Krista were at an ice cream-making boot camp in Florida.
“Then we knew we wanted to do it,” Clara said.
They had a wish list/prayer list as they started looking for a building: hardwood floors, brick and outdoor seating. When they found a spot at 538 S. Main St. in Elkhart, the brick and hardwood were covered up and Maynard, Clara’s husband and Krista’s father, was dubious. But two weeks later, he approved.
“That’s when it started,” Clara said.
They bought the building in August 2018 and filled three large dumpsters with layers of flooring and wall-coverings. Krista, now 24, designed the new space and built the new booths. They opened Vanilla Bean Creamery on June 3 at the corner of Main and Division, bringing a dose of Amish-inspired sweetness to customers in a city where they had little prior connection.
Clara grew up Amish in a South American colony in Paraguay and later became Beachy Amish. “We just cooked,” Clara said of the family gathering around food in the kitchen. She and her daughter got some recipes at their boot camp, but are using a sense for food too in their new ice cream venture. They didn’t start making much ice cream until late May, Krista said, but have utilized their sense for food to create a great product.
They’re using food to flavor the mix of cream, milk and sugar rather than flavorings. Clara makes lemon curd first and then uses it to make lemon ice cream. She bakes pecan pie bars, carrot cake and oatmeal raisin cookies that are then ground up and put in ice cream. They usually have 28 to 30 flavors.
Some are combinations that are pretty standard for an ice cream shop.
Mint chip. Cookies ‘n’ cream. Rum raisin.
Others are what make Vanilla Bean Creamery stand out.
Coffee brownie swirl. Strawberries brownie cheesecake. Oatmeal cream pie.
And then there are the Amish-inspired flavors.
Caramel cashew crunch, which was originally dubbed “Amish crack” before the term was applied to doughnuts, is an ice cream flavor at Vanilla Bean. It’s not the first time. Rise ‘N Roll Bakery originally teamed up with Hudsonville Creamery to offer the flavor. But this is Clara’s take.
And then there’s Amish Peanut Butter ice cream. I grew up with the tooth-achingly sweet concoction of peanut butter, corn syrup and marshmallow fluff that made its way from Amish weddings to the tables at Amish-Mennonite restaurants, such as Das Dutchman Essenhaus. I have never ever seen it used as an ice cream flavoring and it’s brilliant. It’s a revelation. It works so well, and yes the ice cream can make both your teeth and your forehead ache if you eat it too fast.
The smooth ice creams can be turned into milkshakes so that they’re drinkable. Those sell, but coffees didn’t. Clara and Krista, who operate the shop with manager Regina Yutzy and eight other employees, learned quickly that they don’t want to offer soft pretzels on a regular basis. Making ice cream is less fussy, Clara said.
Business this summer has been better than they expected, Krista said. Customers have been nice and supportive. I’ve heard a buzz about the place as the summer progressed.
As the weather cools, pumpkin ice cream is among the offerings and the Millers are considering adding soups or hot sandwiches. Clara also thinks that the fried bread she grew up with would sell at the shop, which is open seven days a week.
Vanilla Bean Creamery had a strong first summer. I hope there are many more to come.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
