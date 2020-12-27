The year 2020 will not be remembered as a great year.
The loss and the weight of it will be with us long after we ring in a new year.
My first column of the year made five predictions for what the year would bring. None of them came true. Goshen didn’t get more Italian food yet. Brass Elk Brewing didn’t reopen. Let’s just shred the predictions and move on.
The year in local dining can be characterized with the title of the 1966 Western movie “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
The Good:
The good of this year is that the pandemic didn’t close more places. I expect more may come in early 2021, though a new federal stimulus package may save more of our beloved bars and restaurants.
The pandemic created opportunities for places to get better at carryout food, to be creative in how they seat people or sell sustenance even using online tools. Popups of all sorts became more common. Those lessons will carry over for the places that survive and outdoor dining will always be better because of what we learned in recent months. The expansion of West on Warren in Middlebury arises out of those lessons.
Others have been able to work toward expansion. Vanilla Bean Creamery is adding a second location. Cam Snyder is preparing to open Smokin’ Fattys BBQ Joint in Elkhart after acquiring and renovating a former Applebee’s. Fatbird’s opening in South Bend is tremendous. Miller’s Orchard in Nappanee is getting new life from a new generation of ownership.
Local breweries, including Wedgewood, Westwind and Goshen Brewing, added or enhanced canned offerings and customers scooped up the results. Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Goshen had an amazing peach crop.
And let’s not forget 2020 as the year we learned that South Bend is getting a Trader Joe’s.
But the best of the good was how people supported restaurants and their employees by buying gift cards, ordering carryout and participating in efforts such as the Goshen Grab Bag or buying the “I’m Hungry, Let’s Cook” cookbook demonstrated how people in this community give back. The grab bags and associated tips raised more than $8,000, resulting in $103 for 78 employees at nine Goshen places. Cookbook sales have raised thousands for 10 restaurants that contributed.
The Bad:
In any year, restaurants close. This year, we lost some great ones locally. Lucchese’s in Elkhart and Kelly Jae’s Cafe in Goshen are shuttered for a range of reasons. Temper Grille in Granger and Spirited in South Bend closed due to the pandemic and Dandino’s in Goshen will close in January.
The pandemic shows how the tipping system is antiquated and an odd way to pay the people who provide us food and drink. The income is reliant on our whims and perceived need. Fixing this would be good for all of us, not just them.
The Ugly:
I don’t know what the long-term impacts will be on the local dining industry. I don’t know the bottom lines or how debt has piled up. But I can tell you that the financial side of the business for many places is ugly in a pandemic. For so many restaurants, success is built on slim margins and seating capacities. A deadly virus that spreads like wildfire and kills some who get it doesn’t play nice with the restaurant industry based on people showing up and eating and drinking together in shared space.
How restaurant workers were treated by a small percentage of customers during this, often over enforcing wearing a mask, has also been ugly. (The same is true for health care workers, but that’s another story.) Those who are offering us hospitality shouldn’t be targeted for enforcing rules over the bits of cloth that are uncomfortable for all of us, but do seem to work at slowing the spread of this raging virus.
Restaurants and bars, and those who work in them, are heading into the leanest months of the year. I hope that we all find ways to continue our support in January and February. And I hope that the day comes soon when we can all safely gather at these places.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
