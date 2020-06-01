What started as a salvage grocery outlet has become a haven for shoppers during a pandemic.
The Dented Can, 25743 S.R. 119, has been busy, like many grocery stores, since mid-March. “There’s been some shortages,” said Brenton Royer, who manages the store his father, Paul, started more than 15 years ago.
Yet he’s been able to procure some of the items that were in great demand and hard to find in other stores over the last two months. There’s yeast on the shelves. “We’re not completely out of it,” he said.
When others were out of flour, The Dented Can still had some. Royer said he knows of 50-pound bags of flour, probably 10 or so, that customers purchased for households as far away as Nebraska. “I’ve been able to get that pretty consistently,” he said.
The shelves of The Dented Can don’t just have plain old all-purpose flour, but a bevy of options. Bag sizes range from a few pounds to the 50-pound paper bags of possible baked carbohydrate goodness. After a return to bread baking, I was nearing the end of a stash of bread flour, which has higher protein content. The Dented Can had a 50-pound bag of King Arthur bread flour for $21 and I felt like I’d won some sort of baking lottery. (I did carve off a portion of the flour for a friend who is baking a lot as well, but it’s safe to say I’m set for a while.)
Paul Royer started The Dented Can in 2004 as a way to sell groceries that are damaged or dented and sold in banana boxes. I lived nearby when the store opened and loved finding random gems. Over the years, when holiday food drives happen, I head to the store to load up on supplies for the Goshen Salvation Army.
The store has grown and changed over the years from a small outbuilding offering whatever came in the banana boxes to a great country grocery store. Coolers at the end of the aisle with snack cakes, cereal and pasta have milk, cheese and butter. Other coolers have fresh vegetables and fruit. A freezer section in the back of the store has meat, ice cream and processed foods. Extensive arrays of solar panels outside the building help generate power to offset the energy used for cooking.
What I like about The Dented Can is that you can still find the random gem such as a tube of anchovy paste. (I used it to add umami to a lemon and feta dressing for kale salad, among other things.) But you can also get great deals on brands I trust. Crystal Springs Creamery milk, yogurt and cheese curds made near Osceola are available at The Dented Can, along with a range of Walnut Creek Foods produced in Millersburg, Ohio.
When the pandemic hit in March, the store was busy and customers stocked up on cleaners and soaps, as well as staples such as dry beans, pasta and rice. The store is still busy and Brenton Royer is working to keep it stocked. When asked what he thinks will happen in the coming months, he smiled and said, “You tell me and we’ll both know.”
The store has a broad range of bulk items that helps the home cook and baker. It also has a deli case for meats and cheeses sliced to order and offers a range of baked goods made by someone other than Little Debbie.
The Royer family is Old Brethren and the customers range all along the spectrum from Amish to “English.” The way the store has grown and thrived over the years is by adding items that help those who may have arrived in horse and buggy avoid a trip to town and being an outpost for those hunting for a bargain or slightly different take on groceries. Other stores near Nappanee, Wakarusa and Millersburg do the same thing in their own ways.
Brenton Royer said they’ve opted not to install plexiglass shields between employees and customers or require masks of either group, but are using hand sanitizer and regularly cleaning high-touch areas.
The Dented Can is a lot more than a place to get a dinged can. It’s a local, family-run business, that can help those who want to cook, bake and therefore eat better at home.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
