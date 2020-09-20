For months, the closed signs stayed in the windows of South Side Soda Shop.
The beloved restaurant at 1122 S. Main St., Goshen, had closed on March 15 due to the state’s stay-at-home order. The Boyd family that has owned and operated the restaurant since 1986 threw away a lot of food and went home.
During that time, as months passed, the question I heard most from readers was why the Soda Shop wasn’t reopen in some way. Someone suggested that they could be selling pies to go. Others wondered if Nick and Charity Boyd would try to open in a limited fashion the way other restaurants around Indiana had.
“A lot of people thought we were closed,” said Charity.
The restaurant got national attention from Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” so others have discovered what many in the region have enjoyed for years: cheesesteaks made in the Philadelphia tradition, perfectly-baked pies, warm hospitality and a range of other diner foods.
There has been much rejoicing over the last four weeks since the open signs appeared in the windows of the historic building. South Side is open again, though with a smaller menu, fewer hours and less tables, though with a few additional ones on the outside.
I checked in with the Boyds every so often this spring and summer. None of us knew exactly what would happen but I hoped, as did a lot of others, that the restaurant would reopen.
“We were scared for our health,” said Charity. Nick, 64, has a heart condition. Charity has immune-related health issues. So they isolated themselves at their lakeside home with children, including daughters Hannah and Nicole who help at the restaurant, and grandchildren.
“Nick and I enjoyed it,” said Charity with a laugh.
They joked about retiring, but it remained banter, not actual plans. Their daughters and grandchildren wanted them to keep going and Nick and Charity knew that they didn’t want to say goodbye to their business, their community, in this way.
Yet they also knew that once they opened, they wanted to stay open. They’d thrown away a lot of food when they closed in March. (Nick mentioned this several times to me. You can tell that it still bothers him.) They didn’t want to stop and start, so they waited.
They met with Elkhart County Health Department officials two times about how to do seating in an old diner. Without using booths, they’d only have 38 of their 100 seats available inside. They agreed to put up wooden barriers on top of each booth seat to add protection and Charity had the idea of inviting families to decorate them artistically. They added seven tables outside and are using just three of the tables in the primary dining room.
They pared down the menu and the hours. Instead of opening for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday, they are opening for lunch only from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and then 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
The dining room and outside seats are full on Friday evenings and dinner is busier than lunch so far. But in addition, carry-out business has been “crazy,” said Charity. There have been times that the restaurant was full and they were tending dozens of carryout orders. “I think business is good,” Charity said.
Hannah Boyd is working at the restaurant two days a week in addition to teaching. Nicole Boyd Lehman comes in early to bake the pies and goes home to get her kids off to school.
They require customers to wear masks except when at the table. Some have protested or even left, but the Boyds stand firm. “For the safety of our other customers, our employees and ourselves, we’ve mandated a mask,” said Nick. “It’s our business and our building and we can set the rules.”
While massive amounts of pie and cheesesteaks are selling, customers are asking for oysters and Nick’s specials. They will come with time. The hours may change over time as well, but the Boyds like this schedule. “It was a little hard coming back. Nick and I are getting old,” Charity said.
The family encouraged them to keep going and they’re back with smiles under their masks. Their customers are smiling too as they raise a cheesesteak and forkful of pie to their mouths. The Soda Shop and all its goodness are back.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.