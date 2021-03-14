It’s been a year.
It’s been a year most of us couldn’t have imagined.
A year ago, a friend looked at me and said that I was going to have to change how I ate. She didn’t mean that I should eat more vegetables, though I should. What she meant was that how we would be eating out in restaurants was about to change.
She was right. And we had no idea how long that would last. I couldn’t have predicted that in a year we still wouldn’t be back to normal, so to speak. At this point, I’m not even sure what normal looks like.
In a year that included my own losses because of this COVID-19 virus, I ate carry-out. I got growlers and cans of beer from local breweries to enjoy at home. And I cooked more than I have in decades.
At the same time, I feared for the businesses in our community and their ability to stay in business. Not all of them did. More of them have than I expected.
The resilience of local business owners and the strong support for those businesses by their customers has kept many of them here. People have done what they can even as state governments made unpopular decisions to limit capacities and federal officials neglected to tailor stimulus aid to the food industry for nearly a year. The new $1.9 trillion stimulus package includes $28.6 billion for an industry that employs more than 15 million people. A number of owners were able to get money from previous packages and that has helped. They were able to adapt operations and find a way through. It hasn’t been easy. There’s so much of the last year that hasn’t been easy. One local owner greeted me warmly when I ordered food recently and when I asked how he was, he said, “I’m still here. If I go down, I’ll go down swinging.”
In a year in which I was being careful because of my own anxiety and family situation, I simply didn’t feel comfortable sitting in a restaurant even after they were allowed to reopen with limited seating. I read the medical studies that showed how the virus could spread inside a restaurant. I wasn’t ready.
I went out for dinner with friends the other night. Four of us who have all been vaccinated rode in a car together. We had a reservation. I sat at a table with a cloth napkin in my lap and placed an order with a server. She brought us our food and drinks. She brought us a bill at the end of the meal. It was almost surreal to experience this, to hear the laughter of others at tables nearby, but not as close as they would have been in the past.
I know others who have been venturing out more than I have. Some have regularly donned masks to walk into a place and get to their table and have felt very comfortable doing that. Some customers and businesses haven’t seen masks as important or needed.
But in the last few weeks, people who haven’t been out to eat in a year are venturing out for the first time now that they’ve been vaccinated. There’s a certain glee to that and also something very much like coming out of hibernation and squinting into the sunlight that we haven’t seen for a long time.
The pandemic isn’t over. The virus isn’t done with us and we shouldn’t pretend that all is well for everyone on that front. Yet, with a growing number of people vaccinated and people with immunity after recovering from it, dining together in our homes is safer for many of us and so is eating in a public setting with strangers. That’s cause for celebration. That should help our beloved local spots and those who earn money from them by cooking, washing our dishes and serving our food and drinks.
There are all sorts of unanswered questions. Restaurants are seeking employees who are willing to work in the business right now. The numbers and bottom line have changed. And none of us knows what comes next.
Yet, for many, going out to eat comfortably and safely inside a restaurant is possible again for the first time in a very long time. That’s worth celebrating.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
