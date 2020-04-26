The first time I interviewed John Lucchese was in the late 1990s when I was working on a story about unique restaurant dishes.
By the time I hung up the phone, I was hungry and most of the rest of the newsroom was as well. That phone interview started a relationship with a restaurant owner then in his 60s and his family, before I became a restaurant writer in April 2000. (Yes, it’s been 20 years. A stay-at-home order is not how I was planning to celebrate.)
On Monday, the family publicly announced they would be closing permanently. I won’t say close “for good” because there’s too much about this that is hard for many people in Elkhart. The Lucchese family and their restaurant are both beloved.
Soon after that phone interview with John, his family’s restaurant became my go-to spot for lunches. I would often fix my own in the kitchen, back then along East Jackson Boulevard, and even help his daughter, Michele, at the register or John in the kitchen. They catered my wedding. They became friends. They made a lot of friends as they fed Elkhart for nearly 40 years. I’m privileged to be among them.
Over the last 20 years of food writing, I worked not to show them favoritism, though you could probably find some evidence of it. It wasn’t easy when they were always so kind and gracious to me.
They were that way to nearly everyone. They invited people into their lives and fed them well. I learned early on the only way to keep John Lucchese from refilling your wine glass was to put your hand over the top. He wouldn’t listen to verbal protests but he also wouldn’t waste wine by pouring it on your hand.
For a time, I was part of the 3:30 Club at the restaurant. On Friday afternoons, family and friends would gather in a corner of the dining room. The banter flew. We would “scorch” each other and comment on the state of the dining room floor. As the restaurant was slowly falling into the former aqueduct underneath it near the bank of the Elkhart River, I was becoming an adopted Elkhart Italian.
After John didn’t find a buyer when he tried to sell the restaurant in the early 2000s, the family agreed to move to a larger facility along C.R.17. I was there the afternoon the family said a final goodbye to the old building as we all took a few whacks at the walls. I still miss that downtown location and all that it was for me and others.
The family had made difficult decisions before. Before local and state laws outlawed smoking in dining rooms, Lucchese’s had done that for the sake of its employees and customers who didn’t smoke.
Children and grandchildren were part of the restaurant operations and ownership in various ways over the years. Like every family, they had to navigate differences and hard times. Like other Italian families in Elkhart, they made their way from Harrison Street to more affluent parts of the city and community and contributed in a vast number of ways.
John, now age 92, brought the old world and new world together as he joyfully produced food in the kitchen. He and his siblings, and even parents, lovingly shaped meatballs. His round loaves of Italian bread were like him: crusty on the outside and soft inside. I miss that bread.
Kathy embodied hospitality. She was a hostess who always made it look easy and welcomed people in masterful ways. Her Irish background and knack for food helped shape what Lucchese’s put on the plate.
Michele was the mainstay in the restaurant. She shied away from attention, but kept the place going, particularly as she oversaw preparing the food for catering, banquets and dining. I can’t quite fathom how much food she’s prepared in 38 years and how much happiness she created with it. She worked so hard. Lots of jobs are difficult, but there must be some similarity between “restaurant years” and “dog years” in terms of a multiplier on a person’s body.
She’s worn out and co-owners and cousins Frank and Tonja Lucchese are ready to let this go as well, though that will be difficult for them and us. COVID-19 didn’t end Lucchese’s, but played a role in the ending of an amazing run.
There’s talk of a family cookbook. An auction planned for May 19 will likely be a massive event.
We’re fortunate to have an amazing array of family-owned restaurants in our area. We lost a great one this week. Even as we mourn that, we should also be grateful to the Luccheses for how they made us feel and how they fed us. To John, Kathy, Michele and the rest: thank you.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
