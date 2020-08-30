Occasionally, the wind blows just right, the sun shines enough and things don’t fall apart.
In the business of raising and selling food, which always seems to be a gamble, it’s not a given that the crop will be there, much less one that earns the categorization of “bumper,” an old word that just means unusually large.
My neighbor asked the other day if I knew that Kercher’s Sunrise Orchard has its own peaches this year. I told her I did know that. I’d already gotten them once or twice and enjoyed the glory of a fresh, local peach.
As Maureen Kercher, aka Mrs. Apple, so aptly said, “The customer forgets how good a locally grown, perfectly picked peach tastes. It’s heaven.”
At Kercher’s, the family and their workers tend four varieties of peach trees along C.R. 38/Kercher Road. Some years, they don’t produce. This year, all four varieties are there for the picking, the selling and the enjoying.
It started in July with the Redstar. Then Red Havens came into the market for retail sale and are still available. Kercher’s picked its first Biscoes on Wednesday. Bright Star is yet to come. People come to have favorite varieties they seek out the way they buy the same brand of bread or ice cream.
Roughly five acres of trees escaped cold weather this spring and are producing. When the freeze around Mother’s Day chilled many vegetables and fruits, causing damage or slowing progress, the Kercher peaches had a shuck around the bloom that insulated the budding fruit. “We were very fortunate to have a very nice peach crop this year,” said Mollie (Kercher) Kieffer. This is the first year since she came to work full-time at the market a few years back that all four varieties are available.
Many Michigan growers aren’t so lucky this year and don’t have as many peaches. And then there’s Prima Wawona, a California grower recalling peaches sold at Walmart, Aldi and other stories because of salmonella.
The joy at Kercher’s over a good peach crop is in full bloom. Word has been spreading that it’s a good year to stop and buy peaches at the retail market at 19498 C.R. 38, Goshen. Kercher’s is selling a few wholesale for other nearby markets to sell and will make some into peach butter.
Each variety gets picked four times. Kercher’s will keep them chilled until they’re sold for $1.99 a pound or pecks, half-bushels and bushels. “There’s an art to picking it just right so that after two days on the counter in your house, they’re perfect,” Maureen said.
You can slow down the ripening by keeping them in the refrigerator. Mollie is putting up all four kinds, as the saying goes. She’s peeling and slicing the fruit and putting it in canning jars before covering in simple syrup and processing in a water bath to seal the lids with the classic “pop.” She’s labeling carefully and taking notes to compare the four. “This is the year to do it,” she said.
Peaches turn sunlight into sugar. There really are few things better in this world than a perfect peach. Maureen is right.
I’m trying to get my fill while they’re ripe and local. I’ll take her advice and leave a couple on the counter to eat in the coming couple of days.
Preserving that as we head into any winter is a laudable idea. In a year such as this, it may be just the thing we need to do. I just checked to make sure I have quart canning jars and plan to turn some Biscoes into winter comfort food.
We don’t know what the coming months will bring, but at Kercher’s there won’t be a bumper apple crop due to the spring cold. There won’t be Red Delicious, Honey Crisp or Fuji apples from Kercher’s trees. There won’t be a Fall Harvest Festival.
Yet there will be plenty of apples, pumpkins and opportunities for families to come gather outside and do an activity together. Other u-pick operations this summer had triple their usual business, Kieffer said based on her conversations with other farms. She’s expecting they’ll be busy this fall, just as recent days have been busy because of those glorious peaches.
“We’re more than happy to have people come out,” Kieffer said.
More than happy is a good thing these days.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
