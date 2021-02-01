Karen Hochstetler is enjoying time to breathe.
After more than 40 years in food service, she’s stepping back from the long weeks of baking, cooking and serving.
Hochstetler closed Aunt Karen’s Cafe in Middlebury on Dec. 18. Alerting customers after Thanksgiving gave them time to come and have one last taste as they said goodbye.
She started as a waitress in Nappanee more than 40 years and worked at a grocery store for 14½ years before opening Homestyle Deli in downtown South Bend. She operated that for 12½ years and then opened Aunt Karen’s Cafe in a small strip mall at 129 Orpha Drive on the south side of Middlebury.
It became a beloved spot. Her customers from South Bend would still come visit. A few tourists and folks getting recreational vehicles serviced at nearby Jayco would find their way through the door. But it was mostly a spot for locals to get breakfast or lunch at a place that was more than a diner and less than fancy.
Hochstetler and her team of employees baked cookies and pies, made soups and quiche. Sandwiches and salads reflected the care of using fresh ingredients to craft something that was both fresh and yet informed by years of experience and decades of Amish-Mennonite cooking. In the evenings, she would offer the restaurant for banquets and special events.
The cafe offered something different than some of the nearby restaurants focused more on the food that tourists hoping to taste the Amish experience seek out. Business was steady. The place was just usually busy, no matter the day or time of year.
Making that food from scratch required 60-plus hours a week from Hochstetler and commitment from her team. “It’s fun but it does take a toll on the body,” she said.
She’s 62 now and for the last two years, she was mulling a change. As the end of 2020 approached, it was time to either sign a new five-year lease, go to month-to-month or end another chapter of hospitality and love through food. Hochstetler opted to close the restaurant.
She wrote on Facebook, “Goodbyes are hard. While I am and have been looking forward to the slower pace of life I am about to enjoy, the loss is real. Thank you to my most amazing customers or your years of support, your investment in my business and for allowing me to be a part of your world. In my family I cherish my role as an Aunt. My nieces and nephews are such an important part of my life and in many ways I have felt that role of aunt carry over into how I have served my customers over the years.” Aunt Karen went on to thank her employees and customers.
“I thought now’s probably as good a time as any to go down a different road and see if we can unstress ourselves a little bit,” she told me.
When she left South Bend, she told customers and they lined up around the block on her final days. In Middlebury, even in the era of COVID, there was a line out the door and tears as customers came to say goodbye. She sold the final cup of potato soup at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 18 and closed at 2 p.m. An auction right after Christmas got rid of the equipment.
She said the years of food service and hospitality taught her not to take anything for granted. They taught her the value of relationships that spring out of kindness and sharing good food with each other. Watching customers enjoy her food was a blessing, she said. She also said it’s a blessing from God to walk away with good feelings.
She said she’s done owning a food service business. She is doing some other kinds of work and hopes to travel to see her siblings who all live out of state.
Restaurants have seasons. Sometimes they end on positive notes and sometimes come crashing down. Aunt Karen’s Cafe is a place that people miss and they’ll likely continue to do so, yet when they think of the place it will be with fondness and I hope gratitude. She and her employees gave us gifts of goodness and I’m grateful.
Thank you, Aunt Karen, for the meals you served us and the hospitality you showed us.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
