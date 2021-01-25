The digital sign outside Hilltop Restaurant says, “We’re Open.”
The parking lot is full. The lights are on. The customers are finding their way to seats in the small dining room at 300 W. Wayne St., Middlebury.
The iconic diner and cafe opened in a new location on Tuesday at the base of the hill on the edge of downtown. “It’s kind of scary again because we haven’t done it for so long,” said Karl Miller, son of Esther Rogers. The family, including sisters/daughters Karenl Miller and Karmin Utley, is reopening Hilltop.
Hilltop’s business ended abruptly in September 2018 as a fire started in the kitchen during dinner and destroyed the old building at C.R. 35 and U.S. 20 west of town. The family was already looking at options as the Indiana Department of Transportation made plans to potentially widen U.S. 20.
After the fire, the state bought the property where a restaurant had stood since the early 1950s. The original restaurant may have been built in 1952, a generation before Rogers and her husband purchased the business in 1978 at the corner of U.S. 20 and C.R. 35.
Hilltop was a favorite of locals and became known for its hearty breakfasts, fried fish and chicken. The family struggled to find a place that would work to renovate or rebuild the restaurant. The building on the edge of downtown is along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and became the new home.
“It’s smaller than we wanted, but it may be a blessing with all the COVID stuff going on right now,” said Miller.
The family wasn’t done with the restaurant business. They wanted to open for the customers, said Miller. They had missed seeing them, serving them. “That was really what drove us to open again,” he said.
They purchased the building that has about 1,800 square feet and renovated it entirely. “We’re all ready to go now,” said Karl.
The menu will be a bit smaller than it was at the larger old location since there’s less storage, said Miller. Yet in the opening days, the kitchen was producing the big omelets and breakfast haystacks, which are a mix of eggs, potatoes and sausage gravy. At lunch and dinner, fried fish with the sweet tartar sauce and the well-loved potato salad were making their way out of the kitchen. Burgers, fries and other items were too.
The family and staff are learning new ways of doing things at Hilltop. There’s a new point-of-sale system and when I placed my order, the staff member on the other end of the phone was navigating how to take it. Years of restaurant experience help reduce the wobbles of opening a new place, but there is still a learning curve for everyone.
While the family may have been excited and scared, the customers were grateful that this beloved place was open again. When I stopped in to get some carry-out Wednesday, they sat at the tables smiling and laughing together. And they were showing patience as they waited for food and waited to either be seated or to pay.
Though it was in a smaller dining room and in an era of a pandemic that has many of us wearing masks, what I saw reminded me of the old days at Hilltop when the communal table had a rolling cast of characters in the center of the dining room every morning and noon hour. The opening of this new place points toward the day when we’ll all safely gather in public places and swap stories. We’re not there yet, but I believe the day will come and I hope it’s soon. Hilltop is one of those beloved local spots that shows the character of a community and a glimpse of the local color. It will settle nicely into its new home. Customers, me included, are grateful that it’s back.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
