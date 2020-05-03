I was having a tough day.
All of us have lost things because of this virus and the range is broad, but I was feeling the range of emotions keenly on a recent Sunday. Fear, sadness and restlessness swirled together in a combination that I wasn’t savoring.
A walk in the sunshine helped. So did grilling some salmon burgers and sausage. After dinner (or supper if we’re truly being Midwestern about this), I set my sights on the bananas I’d forgotten about and were now growing dark and soft.
I had come across Yossy Arefi’s recipe for Nutella Banana Bread. Bringing together the rich hazelnut-chocolate spread with this quick bread seemed like a win.
Technically, you could add it to your own favorite banana bread by filling the pan half full with the batter, dollop on a couple tablespoons of Nutella and swirling it with a toothpick. Then add the rest of the batter and do it again on top.
My mother has made legendary banana bread from a recipe in the 1963 Middlebury High School cookbook. Roman’s recipe is brilliant for a couple reasons. It uses yogurt instead of oil. It doesn’t overdo the sugar. And it includes browned butter.
Browning butter is conducting a science experiment to take the butter past melted until the water, milk solids and milk fat that make up butter all separate and the water leaves by evaporation. The milk solids, over heat, turn brown and take on a nutty flavor.
As I made the recipe, I reached for the small enameled steel pan that was my Amish grandmother’s. Mary King, or Nanny as we called her, browned butter in that pan to pour over mashed potatoes and other dishes. As I did the same thing with this pan, I found a connection, remembering my grandmother and other ancestors who had persevered through the difficulties they faced in their lives. Browning this butter and adding it to this recipe became a comfort.
We’re all looking for comfort right now. Food can bring that in healthy and less than healthy ways. Somehow on this Sunday evening, butter browning in my grandmother’s pan and a loaf of banana bread in the oven made me feel a bit less ragged and raw. Browned butter became this strange salve for my soul during this strange time.
The bread was amazing too. After I posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook, people asked for the recipe. So here it is.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
NUTELLA BANANA BREAD
Adapted from Yossy Arefi/New York Times
• ½ cup/113 grams unsalted butter (1 stick). (Salted butter is more difficult to brown without burning.) You can read more about how to brown butter at seriouseats.com.
• 2 cups/256 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for flouring the pan. I used 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
• 1½ cups/310 grams mashed bananas, from about 3 medium bananas or four small bananas
• ⅔ cup/134 grams granulated sugar
• ¼ cup/57 grams plain Greek yogurt
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• ⅓ cup/99 grams chocolate-hazelnut spread, like Nutella. A quarter cup would be enough.
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
2. Stir the flour, baking soda and salt together in a bowl.
3. Brown butter: Melt butter in a light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to stir the butter until it turns a deep golden brown and smells nutty. Watch the pan because the butter can burn easily. Transfer butter to a large heat-safe mixing bowl and let it cool slightly.
4. When the butter has cooled a bit, add the mashed bananas, sugar, yogurt, eggs and vanilla extract. Stir until well combined, then add the flour mixture and stir until just combined.
5. Pour half the batter into the prepared pan and drop the pan on the counter a couple times to settle the dough. Spoon half the chocolate-hazelnut spread in several dollops over the top and use a toothpick or skewer to swirl it into the batter. Spoon and spread the remaining batter over the top followed by dollops of the remaining spread. Swirl in the spread, then bake the bread for 55 to 60 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
