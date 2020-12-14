GOSHEN — The long run of Dandino’s Supper Club may be at its end.
Owner Kerm Troyer, who has owned the restaurant for about four years, said he plans to close the establishment at 1407 Elkhart Road on Jan. 16, 2021.
He told his employees at their Christmas party this past week. The restaurant announced it on social media the next day. “I tried to do it the right way,” he said, also apologizing to his employees and customers for having to shut it down.
Dandino’s opened in 1965 and is one of Goshen and Elkhart County’s oldest restaurants. It was started by the Dandino family, which continues to operate Dino’s in Elkhart. For more than three decades, Bob Allberry owned the place. It had several owners from 2014 to 2016 and Troyer took it over and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in remodeling.
Troyer was part of the original Troyer Foods family and an entrepreneur who has started or invested in other businesses, including Linway Plaza. “I delivered chickens here for my dad when we had Troyer Poultry,” he said in 2018.
He wanted to keep up the restaurant for Goshen and Elkhart. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting, Dandino’s was making money. The pandemic changed that.
His customers regularly compliment how he’s improved the place. Yet many of them are “scared stiff” and not coming in, he said.
The big catering jobs dried up as some of the city’s big employers stopped needing food for events.
Troyer has gone about his business while trying to stay safe and cursing COVID-19. On weeknights, the restaurant is serving a couple dozen people in a place that holds 186. He’s losing money.
Four months ago, Troyer listed the business for sale, asking $550,000. That’s less than the combined amount he paid and invested in the place.
He had choices.
At age 70, he could keep operating a business that’s losing money. “Why should I do that?” he said.
He’s taking this step for now and is telling customers that they have time to use their gift cards and urging them to do so. Dandino’s stopped selling them a few weeks ago, but Troyer hopes that people who have them will come in for dining or order carry-out.
He’s not sure what he’ll do after he closes it. He may keep it on the market, hoping someone buys it and continues the legacy of Dandino’s.
He could take the next step of tearing down the building and selling the bare ground.
What’s likely is that he won’t do anything quickly and he’ll wait to see if something evolves. It’s not likely that he’d reopen the place, but it’s possible. “I don’t see things getting better until June, July at the earliest,” he said.
Dandino’s didn’t have the proverbial nine lives, but almost closed permanently several times between 2014 and 2018. Troyer’s investment and operation extended its presence in Goshen on a curve along U.S. 33.
Troyer said he regularly hears how much Goshen needs Dandino’s, so it’s painful to close it. “I’m sorry to have to do this,” he said, noting, “It is what it is.”
Restaurants don’t often last as long as Dandino’s. As the real estate listing says, “Dandino’s has been an iconic dining spot since 1965.”
It offered a supper club dining experience to several generations. Steaks and seafood were put on the table in a rustic atmosphere. Bar cheese and crackers were part of the experience too. The bar helped keep the conversation lively. Customers came to know the staff and each other over the years, even as owners changed. The updates Troyer had done to the building were beautiful.
Restaurants, and other things, have a life cycle. I don’t know if this is the end. I don’t know if there will be another owner, another someone to give this a go. Kerm and his wife, Micki, added to the memories Dandino’s made for people. A virus played a role in ending this long run, at least for now.
Troyer had several people reach out to let me know this place was closing because he wanted people to know they had some time to enjoy the place and use those gift cards. That’s classy and, if this is the end, a nice way of going out.
Cheers to 55 years of Dandino’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.