GOSHEN — Ron Culp says he hasn’t asked for help before.
His wife, Jerri, is still a little mad at him for doing so.
“She’s a very proud woman,” he said. “The main thing is trying to help her.”
Ron and Jerri have owned and operated Crazyman’s Bar & Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen, since March 2019. A fundraiser, which was held Friday and Saturday nights, drew a lot of attention in the days before the event.
Jerri has been sick for about five years, but her situation has worsened to the point that she can’t work and can barely even walk at this point. A mass in her brain near the pituitary gland, needs surgery but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surgery must wait.
Ron wrote on Facebook in recent days: “They can't operate on her until the corona epidemic subsides. She worked hard this year to build up Crazyman's despite so many obstacles and breakdowns. We put all our money into Crazyman's. But with the shutdown we are facing bankruptcy. Yesterday she blacked out and fell hard. Now she can't work. She can barely move at all.”
The couple has health insurance and is applying for federal aid as they stay open to keep money coming in. “We have to,” he said in a phone interview.
There are bills to pay. The equity from their house was put into the business.
For many years, the couple worked at Double D’s, a bar on the southeast side of Goshen. He was a DJ and ran karaoke. She was a bartender. After that closed, they pursued buying a bar with other partners. Those partners didn’t end up staying in the business and they ended up with the bar along U.S. 33 on the northwest side of Goshen. (For a number of years, McKee’s Irish Pub operated at this location.)
On March 17, 2019, the Culps opened Crazyman’s Stomping Grounds Bar & Grill. The blue-collar bar had music, events and a menu of inexpensive items. Ron emphasizes that nothing on the menu costs more than $10. (The full loaf of cheese pizza bread is listed for $11.95, but that’s for a 14-inch by 12-inch hunk of bread.) “We are not a fancy place. I like to give quality food to the blue collar worker at a fair price,” he said.
Sandwiches are $5 to $10, including half-pound burgers made from fresh, not frozen, beef. They come with a range of toppings and sides of fries, tater tots or mojos. The carryout burgers I got on Wednesday, delivered to my car by Ron sporting gloves and a mask, were simply delicious.
The weekend fundraiser featured five different burger options, as well as tenderloin and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. They all came with a side and cost less than $10.
Ron cooked for the event, and classmates from his Fairfield High School class of 1980 helped on an assembly line to make sandwiches. The goal was to meet the need while staying safe.
Ron and Jerri are overwhelmed by support. A post about the weekend fundraiser had been shared hundreds of times on Facebook earlier in the week. “It went crazy. Wow, I’m so humbled.”
Ron told me in our interview, “This bar doesn’t really mean anything.” While he meant in comparison to his wife’s health, I said that obviously it does as he keeps it open and people want to help. This is one of those places that people want to survive. They want it be a place where they’ll be able to gather at some point in the future. They want to help the people who own the businesses that they’ve benefited from.
That matters. The businesses and the people who operate them matter. They’re what make up a community.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.