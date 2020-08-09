Aaron Nafziger spent a lot of time over four months reading, researching and wondering.
As the owner of Constant Spring, a bar and restaurant along Main Street in Goshen, he carried the heavy weight of how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in ways that were good for his business, the employees and the community.
“It was more complicated than being open or closed,” he said Wednesday evening, sitting at one of the picnic tables in the alley next to the business at 219 S. Main St.
The Spring reopened July 28, four months to the day after closing. “The day we opened, I hoped we were making an OK call,” he said.
He had done the homework and delayed the opening. He navigated federal systems, including receiving money from the Paycheck Protection Program in the second round of funding.
Initially, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had indicated a possibility that bars could reopen around July 4. Nafziger looked at the Elkhart County COVID-19 numbers, which were worse than most other counties in Indiana. “It didn’t feel like the right time, reopening after a holiday weekend. We anticipated a fair amount of people making bad decisions,” he said.
The city of Goshen in late June and early July approved temporary outdoor seating at a number of downtown food businesses. Downtown Goshen Inc., which organizes First Fridays, advocated for that with the city and got it passed. “It was incredible,” said Nafziger. “It was amazing.”
He worked with Elkhart attorney Andrew Hicks to assure that he was in compliance with state excise requirements. The city actually offered picnic tables and the Goshen Parks & Recreation employees dropped them off the morning of July 28. The fencing company that works with First Fridays offered a good deal for Nafziger to rent temporary fencing for the alley.
Because the Spring is a long, skinny building spanning half a block, it wasn’t possible for Nafziger to have seating at 75% capacity and offer enough physical distancing between tables. The outdoor seating is huge for the Spring and customers have responded. “Last week was incredible. We were busy. People were excited to be back. People love the outdoor seating,” he said.
In the days leading up to reopening, Nafziger and about 10 staff members ordered and prepped food, prepared for the outdoor seating, and talked about how to work with customers in this era. “Most people will be gracious and every once in a while a few people aren’t,” he said. The Spring employees ask that customers wear masks inside if they are moving to or from their table and all the employees are wearing masks.
Nafziger said reopening means both remembering how to do some things and learning others. “We’re obviously learning how to be outside, which is a totally new thing,” he said. Food and drinks come out of the front or back doors to the spacious picnic tables. Plates and glassware are used, along with some plastic glasses.
Every restaurant, every business, has to figure out how to navigate this time, in which practices not only were turned upside down, but inside out. The stakes are high and people are appropriately making choices on where to spend their money based on how a business chooses to respond.
The Spring isn’t staying open for the late-night crowd and that hurts sales, particularly on weekends. “We’d like to figure out some type of late-night again,” he said. But food sales are up and the Spring is looking at adding online ordering for carry-out.
Nafziger is even giving gift certificates to mug club members to account for the lost months. He wants people to feel welcomed and comfortable. “I love what I do, so it just feels really good to be back,” he said.
It did feel good to sit at the table outside, talking to Aaron. We both wore masks. After he stepped away, I took off my mask, ate my chicken wings and enjoyed the beverage in my mug. It was good to be sitting in an alley in downtown Goshen enjoying a meal after Nafziger and his team had worked through how to do so. “It never feels like there’s a right answer to this. It just feels like you want to make the best one with what’s available,” he said.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
