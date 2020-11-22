This year’s Thanksgiving dinner at Bashor Children’s Home will be missing its “fairy godmother,” but others are making sure it will have plenty of food and heart.
For 27 years, Connie Luce was the head cook and decorator, making sure the young people at the residential facility for young people were celebrated on this holiday. Luce died Aug. 13 at the age of 66 after living with a glioblastoma brain tumor for more than 1 1/2 years.
On Thursday, her husband, Mick, and son, Matthew, will be there helping and serving, just as they did alongside her. A couple who knew the family and wishes to remain anonymous is covering the cost of the meal and buying new equipment for the kitchen, which is now called “Connie’s Kitchen.” The donors have also assured that meal costs will be covered every year via an endowment.
“She’s probably the most unusual person we ever knew,” said one of the donors, who also called her the fairy godmother. “She was all heart. She took kids under her wing. She had old people under her wing. She was just this big-hearted, look after the world person. If you had a need and Connie knew it, she took care of it.”
Connie had become a volunteer at Bashor 31 years ago, said Mick. Her parents had divorced when she was a young woman and that motivated her to help others. “She just felt like she wanted to and it was her calling to help kids going through situations that they go through,” said her husband of 46 years.
Her son, Matthew, remembers going with her as a boy to do crafts with the young people in the cottages. At Easter, they made baskets for those at Bashor. “She helped tutoring and reading and all kinds of things,” he said.
She volunteered not just for Bashor, but also her church and other places. She worked cleaning houses and bookkeeping for businesses, but also catered, cooked for the Jefferson Township Fire Department’s fish fries and hosted large events in their home.
“I didn’t know there was enough time in the day to do all that (she did),” her son said.
Food was often part of anything she did. “She loved to cook,” Mick said.
On Christmas Day, 60 people would come through the Luce house for food and fellowship. They started having a Christmas party for the entire Bashor staff during the holiday season. “There was always a Bashor happening or a Bashor event once a month in our house,” said Matthew.
Twenty-seven years ago, she started a Thanksgiving meal for the young people on the campus west of Goshen. Mick said he was “the grunt worker” who helped her. When they started, roasters were needed to augment the ovens in the kitchen. As the meal grew, so did the kitchen and now it’s set up for cooking for a crowd and Marty Blenner is the chef on staff.
The night before, the Luces prepped the turkeys, decorated the tables and set them with plates and silverware. On Thanksgiving morning, the turkeys — 10 of them last year — went into the ovens. By midday, as many as 150 people gathered for the meal. Aside from a traditional meal with all the fixings, the young people were allowed to go up for seconds, which isn’t the norm at Bashor, Mick said.
This year’s meal was already going to look different because of COVID-19. The plan is for Blenner to oversee the food prep and serve people in shifts so fewer are in the dining area at the same time. Jennifer Hernandez, a friend of Connie’s, is taking over as the volunteer overseeing the meal. She and the Luces will be giving as Connie taught them.
“Connie was somebody who cared about the kids in a way only Connie could care,” Don Phillips, president/CEO of Bashor, said. “She enjoyed kids and wanted to take care of them and be part of their lives.”
She combined her passion for young people and her love of cooking. She had been volunteering before Phillips started and inspired him to do better and do more, he said. This Thanksgiving meal won’t be the same without her, but will honor her and all she did for Bashor, its young people and its staff.
“The kids coming this Thanksgiving will understand what this tradition is all about,” said Phillips.
