SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Leroy E. Hershberger, 74, of Shipshewana, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Friday, April 2, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1946, in Goshen, to Ezra E. and Katie (Yoder) Harshbarger. Leroy lived in the Shipshewana area since 1967. On Nov. 30, 1967, in Shipshewana, he marrie…