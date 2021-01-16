Chicken pot pie brings together goodness and comfort in one package.
Chicken and vegetables, which we think of as wholesome, are brought together with something to hold them together and undergirded or topped with crust or biscuit.
Of all the pot pies I’ve eaten, most of them probably came in little foil pans from the freezer section of the grocery store. They were quick and easy for our family and I remember waiting anxiously for the minutes to pass as the pies baked in the oven before we’d eat them with homemade applesauce.
I recently discovered the massive chicken pot pies at Costco that allow them to sell the rotisserie chicken that didn’t sell in its original form. They’re glorious creations.
Having some roasted chicken in the refrigerator from Maple City Market and the staples of carrots, potatoes, onion and celery, I found a recipe on thespruceeats.com for a biscuit topped version. I then used what I had and made tweaks — my preferred way to cook.
Instead of the raw chicken the recipe called for, I used the roasted chicken. I added spinach to make the whole affair even more wholesome and presumably healthy.
I swapped out a half-cup of flour for cornmeal. I didn’t bother rolling and cutting the biscuits, but instead spooned it on top of the filling in the big cast iron skillet I used for cooking that.
The whole thing went in the oven until the biscuits were cooked through and browned. Roughly a half hour later, we were eating this glorious dish and had plenty of leftovers.
I’d kept the proportions for the roux in the filling and was pleased with how it held together. The craggy biscuits were tender and full of flavor. The whole thing could also easily be made gluten-free.
Making what may have been the first scratch pot pie in my life staved off the cold, dark winter night. Here’s the recipe for you to do the same.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Hungrymarshall’s Chicken Pot Pie with Cheesy Biscuit Topping
For the chicken filling:
• 1 large carrot
• 1 medium potato
• 1 medium onion
• 1 stalk celery
• 5 tablespoons butter
• 1 1/2 cups shredded roasted chicken (rotisserie chicken is great), skin removed
• 5 tablespoons flour
• 1 1/2 cups chicken stock
• 1 cup peas (thawed if frozen)
• 1 cup raw spinach, roughly chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon thyme
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 3 tablespoons heavy cream
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Slice or dice the carrots, potatoes and celery in half-inch pieces and dice the onions in quarter-inch pieces. Cut carrots and potatoes and put in a small saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Drain and set aside.
2. In a deep skillet or sauté pan over medium heat, melt the 5 tablespoons of butter. Add the diced onions and celery and sauté for about 4 minutes. Add the chicken pieces and continue cooking, stirring, to heat chicken.
3. Add the 5 tablespoons of flour to the chicken mixture and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, peas and spinach. Cook, stirring, until thickened. Add the potatoes and carrots, thyme, salt, to taste, pepper, and heavy cream. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes longer. Pour the mixture into a 2-quart baking dish or keep in the skillet, particularly if you used cast iron.
For the cheesy biscuits:
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (about 9 ounces
• 1/2 cup cornmeal
• 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 7 tablespoons butter (chilled; cut into small pieces)
• 1 cup cheddar cheese (sharp, shredded; about 4 ounces)
• Pinch of cayenne, chipotle or other spicy pepper in powder form (optional)
• 3/4 cup buttermilk
5. In a food processor, combine the 2 cups of flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Pulse to mix and then add the pieces of chilled butter and pulse several times, or until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
6. Pour the flour mixture into a large bowl and add the cheese, pepper and buttermilk mix with your hands or a spoon just until the dough begins to hold together.
7. Spread the dough on top of the filling in the pan or skillet.
8. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.