During this time, we all need happy places.
For me, that’s been my kitchen.
I’ve always felt comfortable in a kitchen, whether it was helping my mother when I was a boy or interviewing a restaurant owner as they prepped.
Now, as we all are spending more time at home, the kitchen has become a place of goodness
and comfort for me.
In September, after years of planning and saving, we had our kitchen renovated. Dana Miller and his crew from Dana Miller Building Solutions rebuilt a space that’s even better than we envisioned. The cabinets and drawers are filled with the tools I love. The new refrigerator/freezer doesn’t rattle when the compressor kicks on. The oven has a convection feature and I’m pretty sure the microwave is smarter than I am.
We aren’t having friends over right now, but we created our kitchen to be a place to gather with friends as we cook and eat. Though we’ve been supporting local businesses by buying carryout, we’re simply cooking at home more. Because I tend to think about food a lot more than my wife — or most other people — I end up doing a lot of the cooking. I’ve also been “stress-baking.” I don’t feel anxious or stressed much of the time, but I am also aware that the inclination to eat sugar is even higher than usual.
I’ve been turning to my cookbook shelf and reaching for “EveryDayCook” by Alton Brown. The food TV star published the book in 2016 on recipes that he makes at home when he’s unfettered by the constraints of television. I made the Brown on Blonde recipe for blondie brownies. His Midnight Mug Cake For 2 was a nice, quick chocolate dessert. My wife said her version is better. I didn’t argue.
I’ve seen recipes show up around the edges of online news coverage of the pandemic. Some of the larger newspapers have had food writers focusing on how to cook from your pantry. (In short, make beans.) The recipe for Orecchiette with Borlotti Beans, Bitter Greens and Lemony Bread Crumbs, is a fancy version of pasta, beans and greens. I used pasta shells I had leftover from a comforting pan of macaroni and cheese (more on that in a bit), white beans that I’d frozen after not needing them all for a previous recipe, and dandelion greens from Maple City Market, a member-owned cooperative in Goshen that I’ve turned to to restock during this global storm. I feel a lot less anxious there than I do in the grocery stores right now, though both are needed and the workers are among our heroes.
Like many of us, I’m torn about going out to get groceries and carry-out food. I believe that severely limiting social contact is the best path through this pandemic. Yet, I also worry about the local economy and the future landscape.
I also worry a bit about a society in which people don’t know how to cook. Perhaps during this time of staying home entirely or at least a lot more than we’re accustomed can be a time in which we cook for ourselves and our families in ways we normally don’t.
A week or two ago (though it feels like longer than that), people noted that I’d have to change my eating habits, and they were right. I’m not going out as much as usual. And I’m thoroughly enjoying the time in the kitchen. I’m actually planning meals and using unlikely ingredients, such as rice flour to make waffles crispier or the sauce for the macaroni and cheese thicker. That latter idea came from Sally Schneider’s “A New Way To Cook” cookbook.
I’m pretty new to making macaroni and cheese, but it’s easy to understand why comfort food would have a place in our kitchens and on our tables right now. It was a lovely thing to have come out of the oven and then out of the refrigerator as leftovers.
The sweet potato waffle recipe is one I’ve refined over the years and I love the nutty goodness in a dense waffle.
We may become more stir-crazy in the coming days. I’ll try to fight it off by spending more time stirring in the kitchen.
Stay safe. Stay home if you can. And enjoy cooking if you can.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Nutty Sweet Potato Waffles
Recipe by Marshall V. King adapted from “Simply In Season”
6 tablespoons butter
Melt in ramekin and allow to cool slightly.
1 cup sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed
3 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk (This includes cow’s milk, cream, nut or grain beverages. Use what you love.)
1 teaspoon vanilla (optional)
Whisk together until mostly smooth. Some chunks of sweet potato are OK and actually add to the texture of the waffle. Stir in butter.
Whisk together:
1 cup whole wheat flour (Here’s where you can use rice flour if you have it. I get mine from Anson Mills.)
1 cup rolled oats (ground until fine)
1 cup walnuts, pecans or hazelnuts, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon sugar
1 1/2 tablespoon baking powder
Stir together and add to sweet potato mixture. Stir until combined. You can also add in flax seeds,.
Put 1/2 to 1 cup of batter into a hot waffle iron and cook for at least 4 to 6 minutes until brown and no longer steaming.
Serve with fruit, butter or other toppings. Can be refrigerated or frozen for later eating as well. Reheat in toaster for best texture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.