MARSHALL KING: Chefs feature their foods at collaboration dinner

Last fall, Eamonn McParland told some of his coworkers at Render Kitchen & Bar that he needed to do something to get out of a lull.
As he remembers it, he may have actually said he needed something to feed his soul.
A few months later, he was in his restaurant’s kitchen at 521 E. Jefferson Ave. with a bunch of other chefs plating food for 45 people in the dining room enjoying “Soul of a Chef: A Chef’s Collaboration Dinner.”
The event on Tuesday started with six hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at 6 p.m. By 7 p.m., people were seated at communal tables for the six courses and cocktails that came over the next three and a half hours.
The chefs, mixologists and diners were all being fed. Some of us left with very full bellies. Everyone left with fuller hearts or souls or wherever you would say the space is within us is that is the center of our emotional being.
This is the third time McParland, chef/owner at Render, Fat Cap Smoked Meats and Remedy with several others has come together with other chefs mostly from the South Bend area to collaborate on a meal. The first one was at Render in 2017 and the second at Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House in 2018.
After mulling this event for several months, he invited others to create an appetizer and a main course for this event. Rae Kujawski, bar manager at Render, and Garrett Smith, assistant general manager at The Exchange Whiskey Bar created and curated small cocktails that were flavor-forward but not too boozy for the event.
Some chefs couldn’t participate because of their own private events or other reasons. When it came together, the chefs joining McParland were:
● Sean Garret, Fat Cap Smoked Meats, South Bend
● Alain Helfrich, Crooked Ewe, South Bend
● Chad Miller, Susan’s Restaurant & Bar, Sawyer, Michigan
● Aaron Butts, Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne
● Mandy Krause, Love & Macarons, South Bend
The $120 ticket gave the chefs the resources to play. McParland could get fresh scallops to cut thinly and plate as a crudo with avocado ice cream, tomatillos, parsnip and aguachile. Garret had halibut, dungeness crab, prosciutto and Meyer lemon to put together in a simple but powerful fashion. Helfrich served venison tenderloin with a complex pozole. Butts put chicken liver pate on top of a beef ribeye.
The hors d’oeuvres included lamb tartare, trout spread on a biscuit and a macaron using foie gras ganache, duck fat and miso caramel.
A macaron is a sandwich cookie created with meringue and a filling. This one was sweet and savory, simple and complex. Krause’s dessert of chocolate pudding with sprinkles, funfetti cake and bits of crunch was an ode to childhood. It harnessed Krause’s memories but told of her childhood in ways that few of us could by using her talent as a pastry chef.
That’s really what this meal was all about. McParland’s scallop dish was inspired by when he first tasted sushi at age 18 and then later marrying into a family who prized Mexican food. As the best dishes can do, his drew in and elevated both together.
As he challenged other chefs to think of what feeds their soul, they told the stories that inspired their dishes. Kujawski and Smith, as well as the other mixologists who joined them, explained what inspired them to include mezcal, Malort or beet juice in their cocktails.
Engineering a meal like this meant renting plates and glassware and procuring the broad range of food. McParland said it was more of a passion project than anything. He’s proud of how the diners and chefs came together for the evening. People gathered around the tables for amazing flavors.
The food, course after course, was memorable, but the larger value wasn’t just in feeding a room full of people who love food. It was in feeding the souls of the chefs, whom I saw smiling a lot more than usual. As McParland said, being a chef isn’t easy, so being reminded of what inspires them was powerful. That will extend far beyond one night and one meal to a community of better food for us all.
“Being around like-minded chefs, it always inspires me and yes it does feed my soul,” McParland told me a few days later.
When chefs and bartenders can come together and inspire each other, we’ll all eat and drink better.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.