MARSHALL COUNTY — A LaPorte man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
At approximately 11:50 a.m. the Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of North Sycamore Road and West 3B Road in Marshall County, according to an ISP news release.
“Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Ennis indicates that Douglas Swanson, 59, LaPorte, was driving a white 1992 Ford westbound on West 3B Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with N. Sycamore Road,” the release said. “Swanson’s vehicle was struck in the drivers side by a red 2005 Dodge driven by Brandi Dorsey, 25, Lakeville. Dorsey did not have a stop sign.”
Swanson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. Swanson succumbed to his injuries while being transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. Dorsey had complaints of pain and was treated at the scene.
Dorsey was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and having a suspended drivers license, the release added. Toxicology results are pending for Dorsey.
Swanson’s family has been notified and the crash remains under investigation.
The ISP was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Walkerton Police Department, and Polk Fire.
