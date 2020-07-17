Marshall County, as well as LaPorte County, became the latest local governments in the state Friday with a mandate for people to wear face masks in public due to a recent growth in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Similar mask requirements have been issued in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Indiana would continue limiting crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events until at least the end of July as the state has seen its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-June.
Holcomb has repeatedly said he would support local officials who choose to adopt mask requirements while not seeing a statewide mandate as necessary now.
“We’re in a state where the numbers could be very different county by county, even region by region,” Holcomb said Wednesday. “We’re comfortable where we are right now working with local leaders.”
LOCAL, STATE DATA
Here are Friday’s numbers:
Statewide — 54,813 positive cases, up 747; 2,610 deaths, eight new; 604,635 tested, up 9,122; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,889 positive cases up 55; 63 deaths, one new; 28,256 tested, up 509; positivity rate, 13.8%.
LaGrange County — 497 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,292 tested, up 19; positivity rate, 21.7%.
Noble County — 546 positive cases, up 12; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,974 tested, up 85; positivity rate, 11.0%.
Kosciusko County — 609 positive cases, up five; six deaths, one new; 6,444 tested, up 96; positivity rate, 9.5%.
St. Joseph County — 2,389 positive cases, up 68; 72 deaths, one new; 32,472 tested, up 630; positivity rate, 7.4%.
Marshall County — 636 positive cases, up 14; 12 deaths, zero new; 5,501 tested, up 88; positivity rate, 11.6%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The state health department on Friday reported 747 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing Indiana’s seven-day daily average to 650, which is the highest it has been since early May. It also reported eight more deaths from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 2,803 since mid-March.
Coronavirus hospitalizations dipped slightly to 815 as of Thursday, but that remained above levels last seen in mid-June. Indiana had seen a steady decline in hospitalizations since being over 1,400 a day through April into early May before the recent trend upward.
