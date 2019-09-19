Muslims appreciate another body of literature besides the Qur’an. It is the hadith. The word means, literally, news. It consists of reports of what Muhammad did or said on different occasions, and these reports play an important part in what Muslims take for guidance in their belief and conduct.
One such report was mentioned in a previous Global Faiths column — that followers of Muhammad asked him how they were to remember his recitations, and he told them to take their right hand to their aid — that is, write them down.
Soon after Muhammad’s death, collecting stories of what he had said and done became a preoccupation of some Muslims — and became a problem. “Reports” began to appear that were false, perhaps started by persons who expected to gain standing in the eyes of their hearers, or to claim that their belief or practice was rooted in something Muhammad had said or done.
And so it was that a few critics took on the task of not only collecting hadiths but also assessing their authenticity. Some of these collectors and evaluators are remembered in the history of Islam. Perhaps the most noted of them is al Bukhari (810-870), who collected thousands of hadith but assessed as authentic only a minority.
The growing body of reports and the question of their authenticity led to the rise of the citation of the names of a chain of transmitters of a given report to reassure hearers or readers of their authenticity. This chain of transmitters was dubbed an “isnad.” It went something like this: “So-and-so said that he had once heard Omar [an early friend of Muhammad] report that he had seen Muhammad do such-and-such.”
The passing of time, the death of contemporaries of Muhammad, and the growing suspicion of inauthentic hadith understandably led to the closing of the “canon” of hadith. Today one can therefore find a book in some libraries that contains the whole collection of reports of what Muhammad is claimed to have said or done on different occasions. The hadith are of great interest to devout Muslims. It is roughly comparable to the interest we Christians find in the Gospels of the New Testament. And, like we Christians find guidance for our lives in the Gospels, so Muslims find guidance for their lives in the hadith.
The hadith became especially important when Muslim scholars, jurists, began codifying Islamic law for the budding Islamic empire. The content of the Qur’an was most authoritative, of course, but when the Qur’an did not seem to cover a given situation or case, these jurists looked for help in the hadith.
We are all influenced by reports of our biological or religious forebears. My late wife Betty, for example, never forgot the story of how her great-grandmother had declined for a time to move into a rather grand house her husband had built, regarding it as too ostentatious. For all of her life my wife retained a critical eye about houses, assessing them for whether they were too grand or ostentatious. The useful side of this assessment of houses was her ability to plan new houses, as when she drew the plans for the house that was built for her own family.
Rightly used, reports of what a religious founder or leader said or did on different occasions can be both interesting and useful. I remember Billy Graham in one televised sermon saying that Christians should not divorce. He said that his wife Ruth had never considered divorce. Murder, maybe, but not divorce.
