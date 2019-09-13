Islam has a long tradition of recitation of the Quran. About as long as the New Testament, the Quran is Islam’s canon of Scripture. It consists of 114 suras, or recitations, arranged in order from longest to shortest. Muhammad was aware that both Jews and Christians had their Scriptures, and he wondered when God would grant the Arabs a revelation in their language.
The answer came when he was meditating in a cave, as he had seen some Christian monks do it, and as he imagined ancient “hanifah” (monotheists) had done it, when he heard a voice commanding “Recite” (the Arab cognate of the Hebrew word “cry,” as in Isaiah 40, “A voice crying in the wilderness”). Then words came to him in a kind of inspiration — recitations, suras.
These utterances convinced his followers that he was indeed a “messenger” of God (often called “prophet”). His followers once asked him how they could remember these suras, or recitations, and he is reported to have replied, “Take your right hand to your aid” – that is, write them down. And thus the Quran came into being.
Islam holds that God gave Muhammad the very words he was to recite and did recite. Ancient Christian artists sometimes painted pictures of angels whispering into the ears of prophets or apostles, telling them what they were to write, but Christian theology has suggested it was not literally so. In Islam it is held, however, that that’s how the Quran originated. Islam has ended up with a very strong belief in a doctrine of verbal inspiration.
After Muhammad’s death, it became clear that there were various collections of these suras, so some of the caliphs, especially the third one, Othman, bestirred himself to produce a standard version. So one was collected and variations were burned. Islam therefore lays claim to a standard Quran as against the Christian recognition of slightly varied ancient Greek manuscripts of New Testament books.
Because they believe the very words of the Quran were given to Muhammad in Arabic, Islam holds that the Quran is not translatable. It has actually been translated, but one of the earlier translations into English by Marmaduke Pickthall is titled, “The Meaning of the Glorious Koran.” It is not called a translation. Over against this Muslim view, an African Muslim convert to Christianity and professor of missions at Yale, wrote a book to assert that the Christian faith and Christian Scriptures are eminently translatable. And so we have a few thousand translations of the Bible into various languages of the world.
The high regard Muslims have for the Quran has led to the art of its recitation. In 1968 I met a student from Khartoum in Beirut who was listening to a recording of a master reciter in order to learn the art of very serious, slow, and deliberate recitation of his holy book. This careful and deliberate recitation is to avoid any mistake. It is also a meritorious practice, perhaps useful in some illiterate societies.
Since the Quran is only about the length of our New Testament, it has been memorized by many Muslims in the course of Islam’s history. Both the memorization and recitation of the Quran by Muslims are an indication of the high reverence they hold for it.
In the past, much more than today Christians also took to memorizing individual verses and even longer passages of the Bible. Some years ago a drama student at Goshen College did a stage performance of the Book of Revelation. It was an impressive act of memorization, recitation, and performance.
