Religions of the world can register a lasting influence that we may get so accustomed to we no longer take notice but just take it for granted. One example is our calendar, which we think of this time of year when we are ready to celebrate Christmas then turn the page for 2020.
Our calendar is to begin with a legacy of Roman religion. For example, January is named for the two-faced god Janus, one of whose faces looks forward and the other backward. And the days of our week are all named for Roman or Norse gods — Saturn, the sun, the moon, Tiwes, Odin (father god in the Roman pantheon), Thor (god of thunder and of war) and Freya (goddess of fertility). No one in Christianized parts of the world would propose to abandon this calendar, so used to it have we become, although some Quakers for a time resorted to calling the days of our week Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, etc. Today planes around the world fly according to this Roman calendar, once tuned up, to be sure, by Pope Gregory XIII.
But we must not forget an even older religious influence that has shaped our calendar, the Jewish Sabbath, and, related to it, the Christian Sunday, which together have ended up giving the world our modern “weekend,” a word that has invaded even the French language. Originally, of course, and still today the Sabbath, Saturday, is for Jews the day for rest and worship, although for many secularized Jews it is simply a day to close the office and go to the beach.
The rise of Christianity also made its contribution to our calendar. While some early Christians, especially Jewish Christians, continued to worship on the Sabbath, others decided to gather for worship on the day of Jesus’s resurrection, Sunday. Difference of opinion on the appropriate day for Christian worship came up already in the apostolic church, and the Apostle Paul gave it as his opinion that either day is OK. That difference on the appropriate day for Christian worship came up again in modern American Christianity, and as a consequence we now have a large Seventh-day Adventist denomination numbering several million members around the world.
Somehow all of these influences have added up to give us our modern “weekend.” Both Saturday and Sunday have ended up as days when many offices are closed, many factories shut down and schools are closed, although this break with “business as usual” has had an opposite effect in the commercial world, where many businesses now use the weekend to cater to that part of the general population that has the weekend “off.”
The evolution of the weekend into what we see around us today might prompt some people to change it. The weekend has a religious origin, but it is now so widely observed secularly, not only in the Western world but even in the non-Western world, that any suggestion to do away with it would hardly get a hearing.
In the history of the Western world, the weekend at first held religious meaning. Christians thought of Saturday as a day to prepare for Sunday. Today most people likely have forgotten the religious origin of our modern weekend.
Most of the non-Christian and post-Christian worlds just take it for granted. Even apart from any religious significance the weekend has marked a rhythm of work and rest that has contributed to modern life. Yes, strange as it may sound at first, the weekend is a contribution of Judaism and Christianity to today’s world.
