NAPPANEE — A new Miss Apple Blossom reigns over the Nappanee Apple Festival.
Samantha Markham, a junior at NorthWood High School, received the crown at the annual pageant Thursday night. She competed against five other young women for the title.
After being crowned the winner Markham said, “This means so much. It’s such an honor to represent Nappanee at this amazing festival. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m looking forward to talking to everyone this weekend.”
Sixteen-year-old Markham is the daughter of Rosanne Markham and the late Dr. David Markham. She is active at the high school as a reporter for the Future Farmers of America and is a member of the Drama Club, among other activities. She’s also a member of the U.S. Pony Club. She cited hobbies as reading, camping and playing her violin.
Contestants are judged in four categories for a total of 200 points: interview with the judges, biographical information including grade-point average and activities, stage presence and the essay about what the festival means to them and why they’d be a good Miss Apple Blossom Queen.
Each contestant read their essay and Markham's began: “The Nappanee Apple Festival is something truly special for our town. It’s wholesome family fun with entertainment and tasty treats — it’s truly a fantastic celebration of our community spirit and we invite guests from all over to Embrace the Pace.”
She said she likes to shop the booths, ride the rides and eat a piece of the giant apple pie.
“It would be such an honor to have the opportunity to represent the city of Nappanee, plus the scholarship money would fund my aspirations of being a professor of large animal medicine,” Markham told the judges during the pageant. The winner gets a $1,000 scholarship plus gift certificates.
Prior to being crowned the festival queen, Markham was also named People’s Choice winner, which is voted on by the audience submitting $1 a vote. The People’s Choice winner receives the cash award, a $50 gift certificate from Rock the Runway, $25 gift certificate from Chic N’ Fearless and $25 gift certificate from Key Boutique.
The second runner up was Melody Goddard, a freshman at Vogue Beauty College and the daughter of James and Carolyn Goddard. The second runner up receives a $500 scholarship and gift certificates from Chic N’ Fearless, Rock the Runway and Key Boutique.
The first runner up was Grace Caffee, a junior at Clinton Christian and the daughter of Joe and Cheryl Caffee. The first runner up receives a $750 scholarship and gift certificates from the aforementioned boutiques.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.