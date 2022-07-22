ELKHART – The Elkhart Farmers Market will host a Kids Day today, Saturday, at Kardzhali Park located next to NIBCO Water and Ice Park in downtown Elkhart from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Elkhart Farmers Market Kids Day will offer a variety of activities for kids and their families, a news release stated. The Elkhart Police Department will be making free snow cones and the Elkhart Fire Department will have a fire truck on-site for kids to check out. Other Kids Day offerings include a free balloon twister, games, and Behemoth Bubble demonstrations. Many of the Farmers Market vendors will be offering activities and specials at their booths as well.
The market is held rain or shine and continues through the end of September.
For those interested in more information, please contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or check out ElkhartIndiana.org/parks