ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools has appointed an interim superintendent effective July 17.
The board will take formal to approve Mark Mow was interim superintendent at its July 13 meeting. Mow replaces ECS superintendent Steve Thalheimer, who announced his resignation in February effective June 30.
“I look forward to working with both the ECS Board of School Trustees and Elkhart’s outstanding staff to fulfill the school corporation’s promise to Elkhart students,” said Mow. “As the year progresses, we look forward to sharing many stories of success with parents and the entire Elkhart community. “
Mow previously served as the district's superintendent form 2002 until his retirement in 2012. He began with Elkhart Community Schools in 1970 as a middle school science teacher and served in multiple administrative position before becoming superintendent in 2002.
Mow also served as interim superintendent for the district from July to Dec. 2018.