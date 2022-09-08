SHOW: Disney’s FANTASMIC!
MUSIC: “Mickey the Sorcerer,” “Princess Medley,” “Finale (A Night on Bald Mountain & Reprise)” arranged by Michael Brown.
STUDENTS: 55
ISSMA CLASS: Scholastic Class B
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Head Director Tony Pawlicki; Associate Director Kris Stump; Color Guard Director Sara Pickler; Assistant Directors Kassy Klinefelter and Chris Dykhuisen
Staff: Music Staff Dale Clayton and Ben Essick; Music Arranger Michael Brown; Visual Design Eric Berger and Jeffrey Capponi
DRUM MAJORS: Ben Maxwell
SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 17, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24, Penn Invitational; Oct. 1, Homestead Invitational; Oct. 8, ISSMA Scholastic Class Prelims; Oct. 22, ISSMA Scholastic Class Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: Marching band, while an intense concoction of music, art, motion, and competition is all of that and much more to our students and families. It is a home away from home for many of our students. It’s a second family for many of our students and, I imagine, for a few, it leans closer to a first family than a second.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: This year’s show is based off of the Walt Disney World and Disneyland production of “FANTASMIC!”
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: I hope our students find growth, both personally and musically. I hope they experience success and excitement prior to, during and after performances.