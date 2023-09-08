SHOW: To Dream
MUSIC: “Sweet Requiem,” “A Million Dreams,” and “What Dreams are Made of,” arrangement by music arranger Craig Fitzpatrick and “Beautiful Dreamer,” by Stephen Foster.
NUMBER OF STUDENTS: 68
ISSMA CLASS: Scholastic B
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Director of Bands Tony Pawlicki, Associate Director, Kris Stump, Color Guard Director Sara Pickler, Assistant Directors Kassy Klinefelter and Chris Dykhuisen
Music arranger: Craig Fitzpatrick
Staff: Ben Essick, Matt Murdock, Kaine Pierce, and Mattelyn Yoder
Band boosters officers: President Kelly Shock, Vice President Kerri Hartman, Secretary Nikki Dyson, and Treasurer Roz Schwartz
Drum major: Alex Shock
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE: Sept. 9, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 16, Dekalb Invitational; Sept. 23, Carroll Invitational; Sept., 30, ISSMA Scholastic Class Prelims; Oct. 14, ISSMA Scholastic Class Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: Marching band, while an intense concoction of music, art, motion, and competition is all of that and much more to our students and families. It is a home away from home for many of our students. It’s a second family for many of our students and, I imagine, for a few it leans closer to a first family then a second.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: This year’s show is To Dream. It features music from several “dream” themed songs that are interwoven to create a dreamscape tapestry of music. It is a really cool show that everyone will hear something they know and introduce them to new sounds and harmonies.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: I hope our students find growth, both personally and musically. I hope they experience excitement prior to, during, and after performances. Lastly, I hope they find the success in competition that they have been working so hard at attaining.